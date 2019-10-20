Lead vocalist and guitarist Brendan Bayliss (left) and keyboardist Joel Cummins perform in Umphrey’s McGee, a six-piece rock jam band, during the second night of their three-night run at the Georgia Theatre on Friday, Oct. 18. The band played two sets each night, including cover songs and epic, 10-minute-long jams to a cheering crowd. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)