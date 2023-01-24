Unity, pride and support: Ukrainian Orchestra performs at UGA

On Monday night, the Ukrainian flag was held high in the audience as the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall stage filled with the Lviv National Philharmonic ensemble. The crowd erupted in applause and rose to their feet.
Helene Schwartz, a retiree in Athens, said her cousin, who attended the orchestra’s concert at their previous stop in Vero Beach, Florida, sent the flag to her to display during the standing ovation to show their support and pride.
“I thought about my grandparents,” Schwartz, who recently discovered that a part of her family was from Ukraine, said. “I felt like my grandmother, she could have been up there.”
The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine performed to a nearly sold-out audience at UGA’s performance space, which can seat over 1,000 people. The group has been in the United States for about a week now and has been well-received not just in Athens, but by every audience.
“They know what these people have come from, these people have come from a life of watching bombs, their family killed, the buildings that they live in destroyed,” principal conductor and Ukrainian-American, Theodore Kuchar, said. “The fact that these people have come here and are intact and performing — that in itself is an accomplishment.”
Kuchar, along with the rest of the orchestra, donned a yellow and blue ribbon – a symbol of the Ukrainian flag – on the left side of his chest.
Performing pieces from composers such as Johannes Brahms, Edvard Grieg and Antonín Dvořák, the orchestra left the audience breathless, waiting at the edge of their seats at every rest and teary-eyed as the emotions of the music flowed through the room.
Kuchar conducted with a fervor that could be spotted from every angle of the concert hall. Red-faced with passion and using his breath to control the instruments, he drew the audience into the experience of listening to the music.
Tennyson Smith, a freshman majoring in music therapy with a concentration in piano at UGA, attended the concert with her dad. They sat in the chorus loft, above the orchestra, allowing them to face the conductor and have an eagle-eye view of the performers.
“You get a glimpse, from this angle, into seeing the musician's passion,” Smith said. “It feels like you’re seeing the spirit behind it and that just makes it all the more captivating to watch.”
Stanislav Khristenko, the featured pianist, joined the ensemble in performing Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16. Not only was the audience captivated by his musicality, but his performance and stage presence had the audience on their feet before intermission.
The support from the audience was felt through their multiple standing ovations that lasted several minutes each time. They cheered, whistled and yelled out their praise, in appreciation for the music and admiration for their resilience.
Although the conductor said the tour was not intended to generate pity for the people of Ukraine, and was scheduled long before the conflict with Russia, Kuchar knows and appreciates the support the audience gives. He hopes that the orchestra is being appreciated for its accomplishments as well.
“We are presenting the professionalism and the artistic integrity of what is going on in Ukraine at this moment under exceptionally difficult circumstances,” Kuchar said. “But also as a document and as a memory of the level of professionalism that has existed in Ukraine but has largely been suppressed from the West.”
After intermission, Kuchar took the mic to say a few words to the audience. He not only thanked the audience for coming to the concert and showing their support, but he thanked and acknowledged the support and assistance of the United States of America for Ukraine in the war against Russia.
At the end of the concert, members of the orchestra held up a combined American and Ukrainian flag, showing the unity between the two countries.