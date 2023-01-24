Unity, pride and support: Ukrainian Orchestra performs at UGA

For the last two football seasons, Georgia Bulldog fans all over the country rang in the New Year hoping to soon ring the Chapel Bell in celebration of a national championship title. Once again, that hope came true with the University of Georgia’s defeat over Texas Christian University.

The 2022-2023 football season proved to be especially action-packed for local stores. As the season began, consumer traffic increased as fans all over the country were still riding the high of last year’s national title while also hoping for another one.