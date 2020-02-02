The University of Georgia’s Indian Cultural Exchange (ICE) celebrated its 26th annual India Night on Saturday, Feb. 1 at The Classic Center. An anticipated 2000 attendees traveled from all over the country to watch eight teams compete in an electrifying “Bollywood-fusion” dance competition for cash prizes.
The eight groups consisted of dancers from a range of universities including New York University, University of California at Santa Barbara, Carnegie Mellon University and others.
UGA India Night is the most anticipated event held by ICE, according to the student organization’s website. ICE hosts the event each year to promote its mission of honoring Indian cultural traditions through community service, cultural programs and social events.
ICE was first founded at UGA in 1992, and since then it has become one of the largest minority organizations on campus, according to its website. With over 200 members, ICE has composed a strong team that has worked toward meeting the needs of the Indian and South Asian student body.
The theme of each performance at this year’s India Night was centered around plots from popular film or television series — from “The Little Mermaid” to “Ratatouille,” the audience went wild when they watched teams perform the plots through dance.
Honing in a performance that followed the storyline of the Nickelodeon cartoon “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” first place was awarded to the Dhadak team from the University of Cincinnati. Throughout the routine, dancers portrayed each element represented in the television show: water, earth, fire and air. A dancer played the role of Avatar — the only master of all four elements.
Following Dhadak in second place was the Jhakta team from Wayne State University, who put on a high-energy performance that followed the storyline of “The Little Mermaid.” Jhakta’s performance pleasantly stirred the crowd — it isn’t everyday that one sees jellyfish interpreted in a Bollywood style.
The show’s third-place title was awarded to the Nazaare team from North Carolina State University. The team’s routine followed the storyline from “Night at the Museum.” From statues coming to life to dancing monkeys, the audience watched the dance troop bring the Smithsonian to life through dance. Nova Southeastern University’s Maasti team and Taara from the University of California Santa Barbara also used “Night at the Museum” as the theme for its performances as well.
Each team’s performance was captivating in its own way. Infusing traditional Bollywood dance with energizing hip-hop moves made for an incredible experience that impressed first-time attendee Anthony Lan, a freshman risk management major from the UGA.
“It was a really immersive experience of other cultures that we don’t normally get to see,” Lan said.
As a first time attendee, Lan was particularly surprised about the blend of modern and traditional music incorporated into each routine. He also enjoyed the combination of different kinds of choreography throughout each performance.
For Ashley Varughese, a senior political science and religion major at UGA, the 2020 India Night was her fourth time attending the event. Varughese said that in comparison to previous years, this year’s India Night showed a whole new sense of unity among dancers and among the community as a whole.
“This is one of the few occasions at UGA where it’s celebrating a culture and celebrating a hobby at the same time,” Varughese said.
Varughese said she likes how UGA India Night isn’t geared toward a specific group of people. It’s a show that brings everyone together to enjoy an amazing cultural experience through dance.
Nevin Gilbert, a first-year computer science major from the Georgia Institute of Technology, was surprised to see storylines of popular TV shows and movies incorporated into the routines. He particularly enjoyed the performance by the Surya team from University of Connecticut, whose performance followed the plot of “Phineas and Ferb.”
“[Surya’s performance] was super cool to watch for sure,” Gilbert said. “We sang along to the theme song the whole time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.