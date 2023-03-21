When Tanner McCraney went back to his dorm after being dropped off by his parents for his freshman year at Rhodes College, he found that his mom had left him with seven lamps.
In order to free up some space in the dorm, McCraney, now a graduate student at the University of Mississippi, decided to look for ways to sell them online, but faced scammers and dangerous situations when meeting with sellers.
Together with Patrick Phillips, a fellow graduate student at the University of Mississippi, McCraney co-founded a free app called Rumie that helps college students safely sell, buy or rent items online with other students.
“I saw a solution by creating a unified, safe way for college students to buy and sell what they need during their life in college. College students have lots of events and are moving almost every year,” McCraney said. “We have created the safest marketplace where students can connect with other students.”
Rumie allows students to exchange clothes and furniture without worrying about getting scammed or meeting up with the wrong person. Rumie stays secure by making students sign in with their college-affiliated emails. This way, students are only connected with other verified students. Now, McCraney and Phillips are bringing their app to other campuses.
The app includes a marketplace feature where students can buy tickets, textbooks, clothing, electronics and furniture as well as a rental feature. Many women have taken advantage of the rental feature, and according to McCraney, around 80 dresses are rented a week.
First launched on Jan. 21, 2022, Phillips and McCraney entered Rumie into a business competition. Although the competition didn’t go well, they stayed determined.
“We entered the business competition and got smoked. After we had two options, we could either quit or really lockdown our idea. We decided to spend all summer working on it and the rest is history,” McCraney said.
Olivia Harbin, an ambassador for Rumie and a senior marketing major at UGA, first heard about Rumie from one of her friends at Ole Miss. As an ambassador, her job is to get the word out about Rumie and how it can help college students.
“It's the app a bunch of college students have been looking for. We see people make Instagram accounts for renting clothes, posts on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist or GroupMe. Rumie is perfect because not only is it safe and reliable because you sign up with your university email so it's just for students, but it's also just all in one app,” Harbin said.