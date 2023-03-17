Laughter echoed throughout the Tate Student Center Thursday night as Wild ’n Out took the stage at the University of Georgia Tate Grand Hall. The comedy show starring Justina Valentine, Conceited and Radio Big Mack from the hit TV show, “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out,” was organized by the UGA University Union.
The three comedians interacted with volunteers from the crowd to create a dynamic environment throughout the event.
The performance kicked off with stand-up from Big Mack, transitioning into a colorful display from Conceited and Justina Valentine and a dance battle between student volunteers.
The set included creative comedy sketches with songs, tickling the students in attendance. Crowds jumped up in excitement to hear the roasts in games such as “Kick ‘Em Out the Classroom,” “Pick Up and Kill It” and “Wild Style.”
“I thought it was amazing. It was my first time ever going to something like this and I love it,” junior history major Sydney Farmer said.
Sophomore biology major Regan Leland is University Union’s live talent chair and assisted in organizing, preparing and setting up the event.
“Once everything's already prepared, we're just ready to rock ‘n’ roll. It's more so just preparation for the students to have a good time, especially on UGA campus,” Leland said.
Sophomore biomedical physiology and sociology double major Autumn Hampton serves as vice president of events for University Union.
Hampton views University Union as an organization that provides all-embracing events such as Thursday night’s comedy show.
“I would say as a whole that University Union's entire mission is to provide equitable and inclusive and diverse events for the entire student body,” Hampton said.
The comedians joked about UGA culture and incorporated UGA familiars into their acts such as Bolton Dining Commons, Creswell Hall and Sanford Stadium.
“I thought it was very impressive that they kind of made it relatable and talked about stuff at UGA, and that they took the time to really know about what goes on here at UGA and incorporate it into their acts,” junior biology major Leslie Oroyemi said.
The night ended with a special performance from Justina Valentine who took off into the crowd to dance with the students.
Students mingled outside the Grand Hall, giggling and reflecting on the show. Leland believes events such as the comedy show gives people the opportunity to come together on campus.
“[Events] bring students together for sure. We get to see, especially with such a big campus, so many different demographics come together,” Leland said. “It really does show up at our events because everybody is just in one place together.”