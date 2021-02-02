While the coronavirus has canceled countless events, University Union has adapted to the opportunities the new normal has to offer.
University Union is the University of Georgia's student-run event programming board. With activities like virtual game nights and scavenger hunts, University Union has gotten creative with its pandemic-friendly events. However, its series called Virtual Conversations has grabbed the student body’s attention with its many high profile guest appearances.
Virtual Conversations' wide range of guests has included John Mulaney, David Dobrik, Kenan Thompson and most recently Pete Davidson. Pre-pandemic, University Union would typically host two big guest speakers — one in the fall and one in the spring. However, Virtual Conversations has proven to be an effective alternative.
Union Speaks Director Bushra Huque said the spring 2020 talk was supposed to bring Dobrik to Athens, but plans were quickly dashed as students were sent home and University Union was forced to find other arrangements.
University Union’s solution was to hold Virtual Conversations where students could register to watch University Union members interview guests and submit their own questions via Zoom. Through this online format, University Union was able to land more big name guests.
“The reason why we've got many big name people coming is because it was so much cheaper getting them on Zoom [and] because in person would have cost a big chunk of our budget,” Huque said.
President of University Union Quinn Hlava said that in-person guests require planning flights, booking hotel rooms, finding an appropriate space to hold the event, hiring security and most importantly, finding a date that works for both the university and the guest.
“Mulaney has an incredibly busy schedule,” Hlava said. “We were able to bring him in this [online] format, which is the closest we'll [ever] get.”
Hlava said that Virtual Conversations also has simplified the timeline of booking guests. When booking virtual events for the spring, Hlava said they arranged guests in October. Whereas when booking live speakers, University Union would normally have to plan ahead as early as the summer for a spring event.
Every year University Union scouts out potential guests through the National Association for Campus Activities, or NACA. NACA has an array of speakers to choose from and contact information for each guest. Huque said after speaking to guests’ representation, her team then makes a list of who they want to invite to speak.
Huque said she makes a point to speak to more well-known representatives to ensure UGA students will be interested in the guests invited.
“I do have an intention of meeting certain representatives. I want a big, well known representative who has bigger branded names to see who they have and what they can offer,” Huque said.
Hlava said that the approval process for guests and questions can take some time. Typically University Union will throw out a lot of names of potential guest speakers to make the process go faster, as some guests are easier to get approved through administration than others. Once a guest is approved, University Union must then collect and approve of questions for the speaker.
“When you register [for the Virtual Conversation], it asks if you have a question [for the speaker], and we have a group of five people who have to go through every single response,” Hllava said. “A lot of Pete Davidson questions were ‘Will you marry me?’ and when 20 people send that, it's tough” Hlava said.
University Union then compiles both the student questions and the ones they’ve come up with to send to the guest’s representation. The guest’s representation reviews the questions prior to the event as University Union waits to see which questions were green-lighted by the guest’s team.
With a list of impressive speakers continuing to stack up, University Union has no plans to slow down. The next Virtual Conversation will be on Feb. 11 with Rachel Lindsay from “The Bachelor” franchise, followed by one with “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom, Jr. on Feb. 15.