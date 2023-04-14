On Thursday, April 13, the University of Georgia Lamar Dodd School of Art and the Environmental Ethics Certificate Program hosted a screening of the award-winning documentary “UNSPOKEN,” directed by Stephanie Calabrese, at the Jackson Street Building.
The documentary uncovers the history of racism in Calabrese’s hometown of Monroe, Georgia, which is just thirty minutes west of Athens. The event included a moderated discussion with the director, Monroe residents featured in the documentary, and former Georgia Bulldog and NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Monroe's population is around 49% white and 41% Black. But, when you walk through the picturesque downtown, the diversity in the community seems to be minimal, or even nonexistent, reflecting deep racial divides in the town.
Calabrese has lived in Monroe for the past 27 years and graduated from UGA in 1991. As a professional filmmaker, she saw an opportunity to address this racial divide and the injustices of the past in her hometown through her art. Using her iPhone, she began filming to uncover the impact of racism in Monroe.
“The truth shall set you free,” Calabrese said.
Calabrese originally set out to make the film about the Moore's Ford lynchings of 1946, which occurred near Monroe and catalyzed nationwide protesting after two young Black married couples were killed by a mob of white men. No suspects were prosecuted in the case.
As Calabrese sought to tell the history of the murders, she had a unique perspective and a great advantage in making the documentary as a resident of Monroe. Filming the documentary on her iPhone allowed her to connect more candidly and honestly with people, without the barrier of intrusive filming equipment.
“People in the community knew I was invested in Monroe, and they can trust that I have a heart for our community,” Calabrese said. “I think because I’ve lived here for so long, it made it easier to tell this story because I understand the dynamics, the culture.”
As Calabrese began interviewing members of the community, she began to uncover the secrets of Monroe’s past.
“I started to realize how traumatic this event was, but it is just one of many. Our town’s trauma can’t be attributed to just one experience. It is the sum of all of these things,” Calabrese said.
Calabrese had a big decision to make, to either take the risk and tell the whole story or not.
“My biggest challenge was fear,” Calabrese said, “I didn’t know if people were going to be upset that I was bringing up this information. I questioned myself, too. As a white woman, should I be the one to tell this story?”
Calabrese took a leap of faith when she decided to shine a light on the complex past of Monroe that has been buried for generations.
“In Monroe, a lot of us walk around not knowing what happened,” Calabrese said. “And now that we know, we can be better people. We can make better decisions, treat others better and understand why we fight.”
For the past three and a half years, Calabrese has conducted 40 interviews, scoured historical deeds and legal documents and collected newspaper clippings in order to create a complete picture of what led to the town’s present social climate. “UNSPOKEN” was a compilation of the many interviews, footage and decades-old records working in unison.
Pastor Nathan Durham was a key source in the documentary and attended the UGA screening and discussion on Thursday night. Durham strongly believes that this documentary will change Monroe forever.
“There are a lot of people that never knew the Moore’s Ford lynchings happened. So, this is not only an inspiration, but it is educational,” Durham said. “Knowing this happened answers why some of the things are the way they are now.”
“UNSPOKEN” also featured Elizabeth Jones, a historic preservationist and UGA alum, who has been restoring Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe since 2018. The negligence of the cemetery, a historic Black burial ground, speaks volumes to the racial injustices occurring to this day.
“There’s a Bible verse on one of the graves and it says, ‘We are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden.’ To me, that sums up our project,” Jones said. “Black history is often erased. The fact the cemetery was covered up with vines made me think it has stayed hidden for so long so people did not have to face the lynchings.”
Champ Bailey, a former UGA football player and an NFL Hall of Famer, led the discussion following the film screening with Jones, Calabrese and Durham.
Bailey shared that he identifies with many of the stories in the documentary from his experience in his small hometown of Folkston, Georgia. He believes “UNSPOKEN” proves that change is necessary and possible.
“It is easy for me to understand what is going on and speak about it,” Bailey said. “We have to admit there are issues. We have to admit there were mistakes. We have to agree on solutions … We have to work on a positive progression towards something better.”
“UNSPOKEN” has kickstarted Durham’s efforts to collaborate with other leaders of the churches around Monroe to create a more accepting and progressive community.
“We had a meeting with 21 lead pastors this week, so hopefully we’ll be able to all come together to see this documentary, and go back to our congregations to bring healing,” Durham said.
According to Calabrese, the citizens of Monroe have reacted positively to “UNSPOKEN.” The documentary has given the town an opportunity to grow and heal as a community after learning from its past.
“Monroe has reacted warmly to it; as warmly as I can expect when you’re hearing information that is hard and a lot of people don’t want to hear,” Calabrese said. “I hope we treat our neighbors more lovingly, and I hope people have more empathy for what our Black community has had to experience.”