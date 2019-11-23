Athens is famous for its diversity of music, films and art, and local artists are especially passionate about featuring their work around the city. Whether it’s a University of Georgia student, Athenian who traveled from all around the world, there’s a wide range of styles and techniques used to create these pieces. If you’re interested in observing these different pieces, here are five different six shows and exhibits around Athens you can go see.
Tour at Two: Highlights from the Permanent Collection
When: Nov. 26, 2-3 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
Price: Free
The Georgia Museum of Art features a permanent collection of art that has been shown since when it first opened in 1948. The collection features various media, culture, time periods and artists, and it is continuing to grow. This tour will give more details on the artwork and describe how influential it has become.
Mary Lee Bendolph: Quilted Memories
When: Until Dec. 29
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
Price: Free
For those who are interested in creative ways to exhibit history, this exhibit features exactly that. These quilts created by artist Mary Lee Bendolph span over three decades, showing abstract memories from her past experiences. The featured memories in the gallery represent Bendolph’s experimentation with styles which led her to new opportunities to exhibit her work and continue her craft.
The Monsters Are Due on Broad Street: Patrick Dean
When: Dec. 21, 2019 - Mar. 29, 2020
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
Price: Free
Starting with his student work at UGA, cartoonist Patrick Dean has been depicting details of Athens with various monsters for years now. His scenes are populated with cartoon characters that interact with each other throughout Athens and even depict themes of illness and immortality. Many jokes are included as well, making it an entertaining experience for those who choose to see it.
Happy Valley Pottery, Watkinsville
When: Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Where: Happy Valley Pottery, Watkinsville, Georgia
Price: Free
Pottery, glass, paintings, metal work, bath products and more will be displayed for sale at an open house in Watkinsville, Georgia. In addition to the sale, event-goers have the opportunity to watch demonstrations on Raku and glassblowing, a way of inflating molten glass into a large bubble. More handmade gifts will be on display for this holiday season after the open house.
UGA ceramic student holiday sale
When: Dec. 3-4, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Where: Lamar Dodd School of Art
Price: Free
UGA art students have been working diligently on small, hand-built sculptures and functional pottery that will soon be on display and up for sale. These pieces include teapots, mugs and bowls made by UGA ceramic students and faculty. There are many different methods used to create these pieces and a diverse selection will be on display.
Losing Control: Guns, Government, and Group-Think
When: until Dec. 8
Where: Athens Institute for Contemporary Arts
Price: Free
Various works will be featured at this exhibit by multiple artists to express their ideas about the government, gun control and American culture. Sculptors, photographers and actors showing the depiction of violence and storytelling will join forces to represent their views on American culture. Others also represent the different demographics of the country through their art, all finding different mediums to express their views on the country.
