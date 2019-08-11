As school starts back this upcoming week and everyone starts the move back into town, the stress of the impending semester has begun. But Athens has a good cure for stress in its live music scene, and there are plenty of options for anyone wanting to catch a show this month. We compiled a small list of the concerts in the upcoming month for every music fan.
Fishbug, Gift Economy and Here Be Monsters
Folk and punk fans can enjoy this trio of Athens group performances while enjoying a freshly brewed cup of joe. New punk and folk group Fishbug will perform some of its guitar strumming hits. Gift Economy duo comes next with its eclectic guitar filling the background with dynamic vocals by Jesse Houle. Lastly to close out the night soloist, Here Be Monsters brings an upbeat folk-indie fusion to the lineup.
Austin Darnell
As part of the Sunflower Concert series held by the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA, Austin Darnell, formerly of The Darnell Boys will bring his solo Americana and blues act to Athens. Darnell will be performing with be joined by Jojo Glidewell, formerly of Modern Skirts, and Dave Kirslis from Cicada Rhythm.
Queens of Hip Hop Vol. 6
The Queens of Hip Hop series hosted by Volumes: Athens Hip Hop is back again with a lineup of performances by Nihilist Cheerleader, Goddess Complex, Cassie Chantel, L.B., Don P and an appearance by DJ Bob Fish. The host boasts a more alternative lineup with visually mesmerizing performances for attendees.
Josie Dunne, Underground Springhouse and Brendan Abernathy
An upbeat night full of pop, rock and chill vibes with this lineup at the iconic Athens venue with performances by Josie Dunne, Underground Springhouse and Brendan Abernathy. Dunne is making her third appearance at the Georgia Theatre this year after opening for Ben Rector in March and opening for the Band Camino last August, promising an upbeat pop performance with her smooth vocals. Athens hometown group Underground Springhouse will also perform with its surf-rock sound. Abernathy to bring his solo act and lively stage presence to the lineup as well.
Walden and LUTHI
Coming off the high of headlining AthFest this summer, Athens born rock group Walden will be co-headlining with funk-indie group LUTHI for a concert at the Georgia Theatre. With the high-energy stage performances from Walden and humming rhythm guitar from LUTHI, it promises for an enjoyable night for any music fan.
Lunar Vacation
The new indie-group gaining traction in town is going to perform its indie-rock filled lineup at Caledonia Lounge this August. The five-piece group will fill the venue with heavenly vocals with a steady drumbeat to accompany its songs like the upbeat track, “The Basement” and the calming singles like “Swimming.”
Misnomer and All The Locals
Jazz and R&B fans can find the perfect performance in 10-piece instrumental ensemble Misnomer, with funk group All The Locals. Between the two groups, provides the ideal evening for soul music and feet tapping for all attendees.
Caleb Lee Hutchinson
The American Idol runner-up and Georgian will be taking the Georgia Theatre stage for the first time this month. Any Athens local can enjoy the 20-year-old’s deep crooning vocals with performances from his new self-titled EP.
