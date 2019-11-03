There's nothing better than standing shoulder to shoulder with a group of people who all share the same love of music with you. A new month means more music to listen to and a new group of artists who will grace the Athens music scene. So get ready to scream out your favorite lyrics or go see the band you’ve been wanting to check out this month. The Red & Black compiled a list of 9 of the upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss this month.
Yoke Lore
New Yorker Adrian Galvin will perform as indie-pop solo act, Yoke Lore. Lore's top hits include: “Truly Madly Deeply,” “Beige," and “Goodpain.” Lore's opening act at this 18-and-up show will be electro-pop group, Future Generations.
Susto
Susto, a group of American indie-rockers from Charleston, South Carolina, will bring two opening acts along on tour, including rock group Baby Yaga and indie-pop band Frances Cone.
Wild Nothing
Started in 2009 by Jack Tatum, Wild Nothing is an indie-rock and dream pop band from Virginia. To open for the show, the group brings another Virginia local on stage with pop singer Kate Bollinger as the opening act.
Com Truise
While not a "Top Gun" or "Risky Business" actor, electronic, synth-wave musician Seth Haley will perform. Joined by two opening acts, alternative and indie-group altopalo and electronic soloist Beshken.
Randy Houser
Classic southern boy from Mississippi, country music singer Randy Houser, steps on the iconic Athens stage. Rising up the charts since 2004, this singer is best known for “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight,” “How Country Feels” and “We Went.” Houser will be accompanied by opening act country singer Paul Cauthen.
Crumb
Indie-rock band Crumb, partners with PLUS1 so that $1 off every ticket sold will go to Partners in Health and the Florence Project in order to better lives. The group will be opened by alternative-indie band Divino Niño and disco-funk Shormey.
Jimmy Eat World
Named after a crayon drawing from band member’s younger siblings, American alternative-rock band Jimmy Eat World returns to Athens. Having performed together since 1993, these bandmates have made some famous tunes, including: “The Middle,” “Hear You Me” and “Sweetness.” Billboard's breakout indie soloist for 2019, Pronoun, will join the band as an opening act.
Jon Langston
Georgia native Jon Langston returns to roots to play his country jams later this month. Playing two shows with no openers he will surely have time to play your country favs.
Rumours
Fleetwood Mac tribute band and Georgia group, Rumours, will come to perform some of of repertoire of Stevie Nicks' iconic songs. Sharing the name of one of Fleetwood Mac’s albums, the eighth best selling album of all time according to claimed sales, Rumours will be a tribute act you won't want to miss.
