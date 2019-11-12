As we say farewell to spooky season, many are quick to hand over their costumes and candy in exchange for Christmas tunes and string lights. Although some argue that the holiday festivities shouldn’t begin until after Thanksgiving, it’s never too early to start getting in the cheerful Christmas spirit.
The Red & Black has created a list of five holiday events and festivals that are coming to Athens this December you should be sure to put on your calendar.
‘The Nutcracker’
When: Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center Theatre
Price: $16-$42
Don’t miss your chance to see the traditional holiday tale come to life. The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa from Ukraine will put on its rendition of “The Nutcracker” at the Classic Center Theatre.
Breakfast with Santa at the Classic Center
When: Dec. 7, 8-10:30 a.m.
Where: The Classic Center
Price: $20-$25
Santa Claus will be visiting The Classic Center and attendees can take part in a delicious breakfast buffet while children will get to visit Santa and take photos with him. In addition, children can enjoy some fun arts and crafts at Santa’s workshop craft station. Tickets go on sale to the public Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.
Athens Holiday Market
When: Dec. 12-13, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Big City Bread Cafe.
Price: Free entry
Want to get some holiday shopping in while also enjoying great food and live music? The two-night Athens Holiday Market will be hosted in the courtyard of Big City Bread Cafe Attendees can buy goods from local artists and craftspeople from around the region.
Downtown Parade of Lights
When: Dec. 5, 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Athens
Price: Free entry
Presented by the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services, the Downtown Parade of Lights will begin at the corner of Dougherty and Pulaski Streets. With a theme of “Home for the Holidays,” this year’s parade will be the best way to kick off your holiday season.
Five Points Holiday Bash
When: Dec. 1, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Five Points
Price: Free
The Five Points Business Association will host a Christmas bash in the neighborhood to usher in the holiday season. There will be free pony rides and visits to Santa.
