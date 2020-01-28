As summer weather slowly approaches, so do outdoor festivals in the Classic City. From bike racing to beer guzzling, The Red & Black has compiled a list of upcoming festivals to look forward to while the winter still charges on.
Fiction Fest
Local indie-pop duo Hotel Fiction is hosting its inaugural Fiction Fest at The Foundry. Chattanooga-based trio Call Me Spinster, DIY alternative band Chick Wallace and local cellist Bitsy will perform alongside Hotel Fiction.
25th Annual Classic City Brew Fest
Enjoy draft beer booths from Athens breweries, including Akademia Brewing Company, Creature Comforts and Terrapin Beer Company, as well as food trucks and live music, to benefit the Athens Area Humane Society.
HOT TIP: The event page website is offering $5 off of a Lyft ride with the code “CLASSIC20.”
International Street Festival
Multicultural student groups from the University of Georgia will present cultural displays and performances as a part of the Office of International Student Life’s annual International Street Festival. Some groups will also sell and sample food from their respective cultures. The festival typically draws over 3,000 to 5,000 visitors per year, according to the ISL website.
ISL has not yet determined the list of featured student organizations, said senior coordinator Bridget Webster, but the African Student Union, Indian Student Association and Saudi Students Association, among others, were involved in years past.
Athens Twilight Criterium
The annual Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium brings cyclist from across the nation to compete in a men's and women's pro-am criterium race. Additionally, multiple amateur races and a 5K take place during the weekend. The race transforms the streets of downtown into a block party — in years past, food trucks, beer gardens and vendors have sprung up on the sidelines.
AthFest Music and Arts Festival
The annual AthFest Music & Arts Festival hosts local and regional performers in downtown Athens for three days every year. All proceeds go to AthFest Educates to provide funding for youth music and arts education. Attendees can purchase $20 Club Crawl wristbands for free entry to every show.
The lineup will be released in May. The 2019 lineup included local giants Of Montreal, The Whigs and Pip the Pansy, as well as Nihilist Cheerleader, Jester and Black Kids.
