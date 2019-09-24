As the second month of school draws to a close and the Georgia football season begins to pick up, late-night stress eating and calorie-heavy food and drink will bring about a hefty culmination of calories. For those who want more of a fitness fueled release, Athens has you covered with a collection of half marathons and 5Ks to participate in. The Red & Black has compiled a list of Athens running events that’ll make you feel good both physically and emotionally.
AthHalf Half Marathon 2019
AthFest Educates is hosting its 10th annual AthHalf. All proceeds will support music and art education for the youth of Athens-Clarke County. Registration fees for the half-marathon vary depending on when you sign up. The $90 registration includes a run around the Athens Historic District and the University of Georgia campus. The race will feature live music
However, if a shorter run is more your pace, AthHalf is also hosting its annual 5K race on Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Unlike the half-marathon, the cost of registration remains $30 until the deadline on Oct. 23.
If you want to attend but can’t be physically present for the race, you can now run the AthHalf virtually. All you have to do is run a half-marathon, 13.1 miles, and submit your time to the AthHalf race director. Each virtual runner will receive a race T-shirt and medal in the mail. The virtual race is $45 and scores must be submitted no later than Oct. 23.
Cherokee Rose Trail 5K
This annual race will be at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA. All of the proceeds from the race will be donated to the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA. According to the garden’s website, “The Cherokee Rose Trail Run is one of very few runs in the botanical garden and grounds,” and encourages runners to take advantage of the beautiful route. Registration is a $30 fee and will end on Oct. 10 at 11:59 p.m.
13th Annual Bulldog Memorial 5K
This Saturday, runners can take part in the 13th annual 5K in which all proceeds will benefit the families of fallen soldiers through the Joshua Reeves Foundation and go toward scholarships established in honor of fallen UGA Army ROTC alumni which is available to current ROTC cadets.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. on Hooper Street in front of the Journalism Building stairs. Packet pickup will be from 7:30.-8:30 a.m. at the Tate Student Center Plaza. The award ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Tate Plaza. In case of severe weather, participants are advised to check the event’s Facebook page for up-to-date information .
Inaugural Homecoming 5K
The Homecoming Committee is hosting its Inaugural Homecoming 5K from 7-10 a.m. The startline will be at Stegeman Coliseum near the Carlton Deck, and the finish line will be the S14 parking lot near Foley Field. The registration fee includes a race T-shirt, breakfast, timing services and a stretching class.
Blue & Gold Run for the Dawgs 5K
The UGA Collegiate FFA Alumni and Supporters are hosting this event at the UGA Golf Course. T-shirts are available for purchase online for $15. Registration for the event will begin at 6:30 a.m. the morning of the race which will begin at 8 a.m. All proceeds from the race will benefit the UGA Collegiate FFA Alumni and Supporters as well as the Georgia FFA Foundation. This family-friendly event will consist of vendors, prizes and two grand prizes. All pre-registrants will receive a T-shirt and gift bag.
6th Annual MGC Superhero Dash 5K
The UGA Multicultural Greek Council is hosting its sixth annual MGC Superhero Dash 5K. The race will begin at 9 a.m., and is benefitting the Athens Boys and Girls Club. For over 50 years, this club has provided “a clean, healthy, and safe environment for youth ages 6 to 18.” The race costs $25 and includes a T-shirt. The 5K will begin at the Tate Student Center, and in the case of rain, the event may be delayed.
