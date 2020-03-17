UPDATE: The University of Georgia Main Library is now closed to the public, according to a March 17 Archnews email.
The Main Library will allow students to access its computer lab by appointment, according to the email. The Science Library, Carnegie Library and UGA Libraries' art, music and education branches will remain closed. UGA faculty researchers can access the Special Collections Libraries by appointment only.
The closure follows the University of Georgia Libraries' March 13 press release that stated its facilities will remain open during the two week instructional break.
UGA Libraries encouraged students to take advantage of digital collections, which include electronic journals and e-books, in its March 13 release.
Elsewhere in Athens, the Athens Regional Library System branches will remain closed through March 29.
The University System of Georgia suspended traditional instruction for the remainder of the spring semester due to COVID-19 concerns on March 16. Instruction will shift to an online format. The Red & Black will provide updates to UGA Libraries' hours during this period as they occur.
