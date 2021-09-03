Live music is coming back to Athens. While this is an exciting time, each venue has its own set of COVID-19 rules and regulations attendees should know before purchasing concert tickets.
Georgia Theatre
As the Georgia Theatre reopens its doors, a statement from Zero Mile on its website states that masks will be required for all attendees. Additionally, before Oct. 1, attendees must show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours. After Oct. 1, attendees must be fully vaccinated to enter the Georgia Theatre.
40 Watt Club
Like the Georgia Theatre, the 40 Watt Club requires attendees to wear a mask at all times. It also requires attendees to show proof of vaccination that matches a state ID or a negative COVID-19 test. Similarly to the Georgia Theatre, a vaccination card will be required for entry after Oct. 1.
The Warehouse
The Warehouse does not require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests to enter its premises. The county-wide mask mandate is in place, but The Warehouse itself has not published guidance on mask policies on its premises.
The Classic Center
At the Classic Center, masks are required for all guests two years of age and older. If an attendee is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or has within the last 14 days, or has a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, they will not be allowed into the venue. Also note that the Classic Center is currently cashless and will only accept online and card payments.
Live Wire Athens
Live Wire Athens will not require masks, COVID-19 vaccinations or negative tests, but attendees must pass a COVID-19 symptom check to be allowed entry according to the ticket purchasing website Eventbrite.
UGA Performing Arts Center
The University of Georgia Performing Arts Center’s COVID-19 policy is the same as in other UGA facilities — masks are strongly encouraged, especially for those who are unvaccinated, but are not required for vaccinated individuals. Vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests are not required for entry.