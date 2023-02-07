Whether you are looking to be active, indulge in art or relax, there are a plethora of unique opportunities to celebrate with your valentine in the Classic City. Here are eight ways to celebrate with your significant other, whether you’re artsy, sporty or just looking to unwind.
For the artsy couple:
Orchid Madness Sip N’ Paint event
When: Feb. 14
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia Visitor Center and Conservatory
Time: 6-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 per person
The Public Service and Outreach sector of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia is hosting artist Mary-Ellen Smith, an alumni from the University of Georgia, to lead their February event, Orchid Madness.
Benefitting the horticulture endowment, couples can spend a romantic night painting orchids while indulging in “a meat and cheese board and light appetizers,” Ellie Lancaster, Major Events Coordinator, said.
Whether you attend the first or the second session, “[you will] have the exact same painting and the exact same experience,” Lancaster said.
Underground Springhouse
When: Feb. 14
Where: Georgia Theatre
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25-$75
The Athens-based band, Underground Springhouse, is scheduled to take the stage Valentine’s Day at the Georgia Theatre for a night of rock n’ roll. Spend the night in a prominent Athens landmark listening to an authentic local band.
Open Toad Comedy Night
When: Feb. 14
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar
Time: 9 p.m.
Cost: $7
Spend Valentine's Day laughing with your partner, sipping cocktails and listening to comedy from Athens’ favorite comics and comedy newcomers.
Imani Winds Performance
When: Feb. 14
Where: Ramsey Concert Hall
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $50
Celebrate Valentine’s Day by attending this “Black and Brown: Celebrating Composers of Color” program featuring Imani Winds, a two-time Grammy nominated wind quintet. With Brandon Patrick George on flute, Toyin Spellman-Diaz on oboe, Mark Dover on clarinet, Kevin Newton on French horn and Monica Ellis on bassoon, you and your partner will soak in the sounds from this celebrated musical group.
For the couple looking to unwind:
Couples massage at Urban Sanctuary Spa
When: throughout February
Where: Urban Sanctuary Spa
Time: by appointment
Cost: varies by appointment
Unwind with your partner at the Urban Sanctuary Spa. Choose from a regular couples massage or the Valentine’s specials, “Honey & Me” and “Pinot Noir” massages.
The “Honey & Me” massage includes notes of Madagascar vanilla and Vitamin E oil, organic sunflower honey butter and organic Honey Chai scented lotion, according to the Urban Sanctuary Spa Instagram. The “Pinot Noir” massage features pinot noir scented body oil and sublimating cream.
Call the spa for pricings and to book these specialty messages.
Romance package at The Colonels Bed & Breakfast
When: throughout February
Where: The Colonels Bread & Breakfast
Cost: $600 per couple for a two-night stay
You don’t have to travel far in Athens to experience a vacation. At The Colonels, a historic 1860s home located on 30 acres of land, you and your significant other can treat yourselves to champagne, mimosas, chocolate strawberries, belgian beer, fresh flowers and breakfast made by The Colonel, himself, who is already anticipating the festivities.
Run by retired army lieutenant colonels, the owners call the bed and breakfast the most elegant and intimate facility in Athens. The Valentine’s special includes dining with the fine china, crystal and silverware. The experience includes a fishing pond, antique rooms and furniture, homemade breakfast and horses.
Wine tasting at Tapped Athens
When: Feb. 14
Where: Valentine’s Day Sparkling Tasting
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $75, reservation required
Pop by Tapped Athens with your partner to taste five sparkling wines and enjoy hors d'oeuvres.
Founded by couple Angela and Todd Hurt, Tapped Athens offers a self-led wine tasting experience. The founders began by inviting people over to their house for charcuterie and wine.
“And now we own our own business,” Todd Hurt said. “We call it our happy place.”
For the sporty couple:
Georgia Men’s Basketball game
When: Feb. 14
Where: Stegeman Coliseum
Time: 8:30 - 10:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$275/person
Spend Valentine’s Day at UGA’s Stegeman Coliseum and watch the Bulldogs take on the Louisiana State University Tigers.