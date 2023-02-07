The Georgia Museum of Art, which opened to the public in 1948 with a collection of just 100 paintings, is celebrating its 75th birthday this year. The museum is the state of Georgia's official art museum and houses nearly 17,000 pieces of art in its permanent collection.

The anniversary will be celebrated with events throughout the year, and the museum kicked off festivities this weekend with an Elegant Salute XVII, a 1920’s “Gatsby-inspired” party for sponsors on Saturday, Feb. 4.