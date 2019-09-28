With the recent rise in vegetarian and vegan diets, there’s an inevitable demand for more plant-based meals. In Athens, there’s no shortage of vegan and vegetarian options.
To help you navigate vegetarian eating in Athens, we compiled a list of a few of the best dishes in town:
Golden Bowl at The Grit
Price: Small $6.95, large $7.95
Since its opening in the early nineties, The Grit has grown into an Athens institution, a local treasure and an unparalleled source good “veg” cooking. With a full menu and wide array of both vegetarian and vegan options, narrowing down your order to just one plate can prove challenging.
If you stop in around lunch or dinner time, the Golden Bowl, a hearty bowl of tofu cubes sautéed with soy sauce and nutritional yeast and served over brown rice, is your best bet. The meal is equal parts salty and satisfying, and is best consumed doused in hot sauce. On your way out, be sure to stop at the dessert case and order a slice of vegan chocolate cake.
Banh Mi at Daily Groceries Co-Op
Price: Half $3.49 , whole $6.69
The co-op offers a selection of vegetarian and vegan meals in the daily deli. Options range from the “V’egg Salad,” a vegan, egg-salad-inspired cold snap made with tofu to the B.L.T made with Fakin’ Bacon and a vegan mayonnaise substitute.
The most note-worthy option is the banh ii, a spicy sub served on torta bread and stuffed with smokey tempeh, cilantro, carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños, lettuce, Vegenaise, tamari lime vinaigrette, salt and pepper. These meals are a quick and healthy option for on-the-go eating.
Oyster Mushroom Po Boy at Hi-Lo Athens
Price: $10
If you’re looking for a more decadent meal, look no further than the oyster mushroom po boy at the Hi-Lo Lounge. The sandwich is served on a toasted hoagie and is stuffed with beer-battered and fried oyster mushrooms and topped with lemon caper aioli, chopped lettuce and Frank's hot sauce. The meal is fully vegan and fully satisfying.
Plant Power at Eden’s Cafe
Price: $8
You can’t talk about veganism in Athens without Eden’s Cafe, the only fully plant-based grab-and-go cafe in town. The cafe offers a selection of quick and healthy meals like Buddha noodles,
Thai peanut noodles and squash noodles topped with cucumbers, greens and chili oil. For a fast and healthy option, the “Plant Power” sandwich provides a much-needed dose of fiber and flavor. The sandwich is filled with roasted sweet potato, black-bean hummus, avocado, pickle and kale, and is served on multi-grain bread.
