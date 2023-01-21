On Jan. 20, the Morton Theatre hosted Velvet Rope & MJ, live tributes to Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson. Singers and dancers brought the lyrics and choreography of both artists to life in a concert-like stage performance, including costumes, background dancers and live music.
At the group’s first show in Athens, fans of both Janet and Michael Jackson gathered to sing and dance to live performances of iconic songs from both artists’ repertoires. The energy was high as attendees were invited to interact with performers, dance in the aisles and come on stage alongside their favorite singers.
Cassandra Morning and Tess Pottier, both nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital, thoroughly enjoyed the show.
“This is by far the best tribute I’ve ever seen,” Pottier, who volunteered to dance on stage with Michael Jackson, said.
This was the second tribute Morning has attended and she felt that it was a fabulous show.
“The band was great. The Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson were superb…they had the energy and the vibe,” Morning said. “I thoroughly enjoyed myself, and I danced a little bit.”
The event, presented by Flash Entertainment Services, was a joint performance of Velvet Rope and MJ, tributes to Janet and Michael Jackson respectively, according to Dee-Dee Epps, who performed as Janet Jackson.
Epps, along with other members of Velvet Rope, has been performing in the ‘corporate arena’ for years, including at special private events and onboard cruise ships. However, with the creation of the joint show, Epps looks forward to more opportunities to perform as Janet Jackson.
“I've been doing Janet longer than I thought I was doing Janet,” Epps said. “I've had so many people come back to me and… [say] ‘remember when we did the talent show and you taught us all the moves to ‘Pleasure Principle’ in eighth grade?’”
Epps also looks forward to giving back to the community. According to a press release, Flash Entertainment Services hosted a virtual food drive as part of a “Give Back” mission in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
The mission is spearheaded by Epps, who, after performing in mostly private events for more affluent audiences in the past, wants to help support the areas where they perform tributes.
“Wherever we do a show, I want to try to reach out to a local charity in that area and do something to help the area that we're in,” Epps said.