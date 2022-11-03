“El Ausente,” or “The Absent One.”
That is the name of one of two songs the Villalobos Brothers opened with in their debut concert at the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall on Wednesday night.
Despite falling on one of the days of the holiday, Alberto Villalobos said the concert was not intentionally planned as a celebration of Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. However, the three brothers — Ernesto, Alberto and Luis — and bassist Erick Alfaro, drummer Victor Pablo García and guitarist Sergio Ramirez performed several original compositions and arrangements to commemorate the holiday and honor those who are absent.
Día de los Muertos, which originated in Mexico, is a celebration of life and death and is a way for families to remember their ancestors.
During the 90-minute show, the Villalobos Brothers dedicated two songs to “all the abuelitas,” including their late grandmother. According to Alberto, their grandmother was one of their earliest fans and greatest inspirations.
“We played with her many, many times,” Alberto said.
She was even able to perform alongside her grandsons during their surreal performance at Carnegie Hall in 2006.
“To have her on a stage with us was truly a blessing because she passed a few years later,” Alberto said. “And I think every time we play, we remember our teachers, our family members, our mother. Everytime we pick up an instrument, we are aware of that power and that responsibility.”
To this band of brothers, family is everything.
While they are now world-renowned as one of the top leading contemporary Mexican ensembles, Ernesto, Alberto and Luis Villalobos first began their musical journey in Xalapa, Veracruz in Mexico, when their mother took them all to their first violin lesson.
From there, the brothers briefly embarked on separate paths, studying classical music at universities in New York, Belgium and Germany.
“At one point, we were in different countries for a few years. And in 2006, we all reunited in New York City to start this adventure and this project together,” Alberto said.
While studying at the Royal Conservatory in Brussels, Belgium, Alberto remembers learning pieces by Mozart and Beethoven yet feeling homesick and melancholic for Mexican music.
“I would say that I like to play folk music more in the traditional style, my brothers might like some other types of music,” Alberto said. “So we feed from those different preferences and we try to come up with, eventually, something that we all like and we're all proud of.”
The result — a blend of their classical education and Mexican heritage that combines Mexican folk music traditions with jazz, classical, blues and pop.
The band’s unique twist on the traditional violin is what continues to captivate audience members like UGA freshman and Spanish major, Kendall Smith.
“They added their own twist to [the typical concert hall violinist]. It was super enjoyable and it felt like I was in the streets of Mexico,” Smith said.
Smith lives in UGA’s Mary Lyndon Spanish Language Community and attended the event with her instructor, Reyes Baena. Both Baena and Smith agreed that the bond and talent shared between the brothers made the concert even more special.
“You could feel the love that they all had for each other and for this passion. If you were [blindly] walking into that trio, you would already feel brotherly love, family bonding,” Smith said. “It was infectious. It was so beautiful.”
Over the years, the Villalobos Brothers have toured around the world, visiting parts of Latin America, India, Russia, Canada and over 30 U.S. states, according to a UGA Presents press release. Wednesday night marked the band’s first performance at UGA.
Despite singing predominantly in Spanish, this does not seem to limit their audience’s enjoyment.
“Music has that nature that sometimes touches your soul,” Alberto said. “It doesn't matter if you sometimes don't understand what they're talking about or the language they're speaking. You can feel if there is a connection, if there is a common thread.”
Alberto says that they have seen this connection through music while performing in countries like India or Russia, where no one understood Spanish. Many attendees in Athens experienced this same connection.
At the beginning of their performance, one of the brothers asked the crowd how many people understood Spanish. While some hands raised and heads nodded, other audience members expressed they could not.
Students of Baena’s Spanish class, freshmen international affairs major Tessa Cianfaglione and romance languages major Anna Rose Powell both remarked that they still have trouble understanding Spanish lyrics but that it did not affect their level of enjoyment.
“It’s music, it brings anyone together. You don’t have to know what they’re saying to enjoy it,” Cianfaglione said.
Powell added that it was possible to still “appreciate the culture without understanding a word of the music.”
“I think [all the members of the band] agree that we have a responsibility, not only to ourselves, to represent our background and culture,” Alberto said.
During their performance, the band not only explained traditions like Día de los Muertos, but also used their music as a platform to speak about social justice and immigration.
“For a few moments, you have the attention of all of the audience. [That’s] why we started also writing music that connects with a message, trying to develop our own voice, our own way to communicate,” Alberto said.
At one point in the show, Luis explained the importance of acceptance and noted that immigration issues are, unfortunately, occurring all over the world.
“I think that became a major part of our project, whenever we started singing, to talk about immigration, issues that we've experienced throughout these years,” Alberto said.
Alberto believes live music gives the group “an amazing power to connect directly with people.” This connection was evident by the end of their performance as the Hugh Hodgson lobby filled with concert-goers wanting autographs, photos and CDs from the musicians.
The Villalobos Brothers concert was part of the UGA Performing Arts Center’s World Stage series, which aims to bring different cultures to the stage of Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall. On Nov. 15, the venue will host three-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir for the next part of this series.