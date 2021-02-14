As Valentine’s Day celebrations begin, restaurants are often fully booked, flower shops sell out and those couples who live far from one another travel to be reunited with their loved one for the special day. But this year, these romantic travels may not be as easy as years past.
Due to the dangers of COVID-19, romance and dating have looked quite different in recent months. Married couples have sacrificed date nights, those who are newly engaged have had to postpone weddings and singles have had a more difficult time than ever forming connections.
Mirroring the scenes of dating and romance, this Valentine’s Day is unprecedented. All couples, and especially those who are long distance, are having to adjust the way that they celebrate this year to keep themselves and those around them safe.
Freshman mechanical engineering major at the University of Georgia Ashleigh Sayles is not able to see her long distance boyfriend, Chris Guverra, at all this Valentine’s Day. Instead, the couple plans to order each other dinner and watch a movie together via Teleparty.
Sayles and Guverra met through a mutual friend, and their relationship began online. They have now been dating for eight months and were able to meet each other last summer for the first time.
“The key to any long distance relationship is communication. Almost all of our fights are really just misunderstandings. Taking the time to be together and just talk, especially for Valentine’s Day, is so important,” Sayles said.
Another couple who is braving the stresses of long distance dating is freshman criminal justice and psychology double major, Taylor Nichols, and her boyfriend, Grayson Davis. Both from Woodstock, Nichols and Davis have been dating for almost four and a half years, with their relationship having a huge impact on both of their lives since high school.
In August 2020, Nichols and Davis transitioned to long distance when Nichols moved to Athens to pursue her degrees at the UGA, and Davis moved to Atlanta to pursue a degree in chemical engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
“The hardest part for me has been knowing that we can’t go out on dates or just go get dinner together if we want to. While other people in relationships can just go have fun together, we have to resort to FaceTime calls and texting, which just isn’t the same,” Nichols said.
Davis is considered high-risk for COVID-19, and thus him and Nichols have been extremely careful with their travel and potential exposure. Avoiding going out in Atlanta and Athens alike, the couple plans to meet in Atlanta and opt for takeout food to minimize their risk this Valentine’s Day.
Miya Bleth, a freshman intended business major, is also navigating the turbulent seas of long distance romance with her boyfriend, Jared Rutledge.
Bleth and Rutledge began dating in the summer of 2020, after both of their high school graduations. In August 2020, they transitioned to long distance with Bleth moving from their hometown of Newnan to Athens, and Rutledge moving to Rome, Georgia, to attend Shorter University.
Bleth and Rutledge, like Nichols and Davis, are compromising so that they can see each other on Valentine’s Day. They plan to split the distance and meet in the middle for a short day together.
For long distance couples who aren’t so lucky, Bleth, Nichols and Sayles recommend virtual museum tours, zoo visits and even escape rooms as fun ways to spice up a special night if a simple FaceTime isn’t cutting it. Writing letters, sending little care packages and even investing in something like a Lovebox are also other ways to keep your long distance relationship fulfilling and happy for both partners.