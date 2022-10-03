Nestled in the Newtown neighborhood of Athens near the end of Savannah Avenue, there’s a small black house with a cozy porch and a hearse parked out front. The owner of the house is hard to miss, as he matches his home perfectly, dressed in all black with a full face of Goth makeup.
On Sunday, front porches across the neighborhood were converted to stages for Historic Athens Porchfest, a music festival featuring hundreds of artists who perform on porches across Athens. This house is no different.
The only difference is that the owner of this home does not watch the show from the comfort of a lawn chair like most others — he performs.
The goth-punk group Vision Video has played at Porchfest for the past four years, since the first event was held in 2019, each time performing on frontman Dusty Gannon’s own porch. He said that it just makes sense to play at his home.
“I don't know that there's a more appropriate place to play kind of gothy music,” Gannon said.
The band set up amplifiers and guitars between the various Halloween decorations on the porch and got ready to perform for the growing crowd. By the time they started playing, hundreds were gathered in the street and in surrounding yards, dancing and singing along.
Ronnie Webster decided to attend Porchfest specifically for Vision Video. They have been a fan since meeting Gannon at Dragon Con.
“I was talking to some random dude that I thought was a panel moderator, and it’s the lead singer,” Webster said.
Before Vision Video’s set, Webster walked around and listened to other performances and had a lot of fun. They said that the event is a great opportunity for bands to gain a following and for attendees to discover new music.
“For the bands themselves, it's great exposure,” Webster said. “You're going to wander around between things you actually want to see. So you, as the consumer of the music, are getting more of a feel as well as them, so it's kind of mutually beneficial.”
The band has amassed a large social media following, where Gannon is lovingly referred to as Goth Dad. Jenna Wylie first discovered the singer in a TikTok video and became an instant fan.
“It was a video on TikTok that Goth Dad had made and it started me down this whole rabbit hole,” Wylie said. “I found out that they were from Athens and I was just like, ‘oh my god, that's so cool.’”
Wylie said her and her family had a wonderful day walking around Athens leading up to Vision Video’s show. They live in Athens, but Wylie said that the event is a great way for visitors or those that are new to Athens to explore the city.
“Just being able to walk around downtown Athens and see all the really cool bands, just the beautiful scenery, it’s just beautiful,” Wylie said. “ If you're new to the area, it's great to learn your way around and just learn cool stuff about the city.”
Gannon said that at events like Porchfest, he always wishes he could walk around and watch all of the other performances. He did catch a few sets, one of the most special being local band Panic Wave, who covered Vision Video’s song, “In My Side.”
“It's bizarre to hear somebody else do your music. But it's, A, really flattering, and B, it's just cool to hear someone have a different take on the same thing,” Gannon said.
Gannon is native to Athens. According to him, events like Porchfest are important because they help keep the music scene alive. He said venues have disappeared across the country, and bringing shows into the community helps people stay involved with local music. He encourages everyone to continue to support live music by attending shows beyond Porchfest.
“It reminds people, ‘Hey, this is Music City,’ but it also connects everybody in a very communal way, because we're literally going door to door. I live here, this is my house, this is my day-to-day existence,” Gannon said. “Everybody loves live music, but it doesn't just perpetuate itself, it has to be patronized and it has to be supported.”