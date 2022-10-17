Vision Video, a goth-pop band from Athens, has recently drummed up attention with the release of their second album, “Haunted Hours,” on Oct. 11.
Vision Video pushes the boundaries of goth and punk music. The intentional pairing of dark clothes and eccentric makeup with the comfort of emotionally relatable lyrics sets them apart from other bands.
The band is excited to embark on a 13-week tour. They are set to perform 32 shows all over the country. Fans from Florida to Canada are anticipating the arrival of Vision Video.
Music has always been there
Dusty Gannon is the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for Vision Video.
Gannon was born in Berlin, Germany. He and his parents moved to the United States when Gannon was very young. He attended the University of Georgia and still lives in Athens.
Gannon’s interest in music began with making trips to town to buy music from record stores in Athens throughout his childhood.
“There was no broadband internet out in the countryside. So there really wasn't a ton of stuff to do. I spent a lot of time listening to music and buying records,” Gannon said.
Gannon served a tour of Afghanistan in the U.S. Army before becoming an EMT with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department later on in life. Despite these various career paths, he says that music has been by his side the entire time.
“I played guitar a lot when I was in the military. Music has been such an important part of my life, and my ability to express myself through the art of music is very vital to my mental health,” Gannon said.
The experiences Gannon has from serving in the military and emergency services has truly shaped his perspective on life, thus pushing him to chase his dreams as a musician.
“The reality of being in a war zone or the past five years of my life as a paramedic and firefighter makes you realize life is a very precious thing and it can be taken away very quickly,” Gannon said.” It makes me more present day to day because I realized that nothing is guaranteed. We're not promised tomorrow. It has pushed me to do the things that I want to do in my lifetime.”
Gannon began posting guitar riffs and short songs on the internet and people with similar mindsets and music taste soon began gravitating towards him. Thus, Vision Video was born at the end of 2018.
“When I met our drummer, he wanted to add some drums behind my guitar. And then our bassist just loved what he was hearing and asked to come play with us. Then a mutual friend was like, ‘Hey, I know you guys are looking for a keyboard player. Emily plays classical piano. So she could probably do that really easily,’” Gannon said.
Living a childhood dream
Emily Fredock plays the keyboard for Vision Video and is currently living out her childhood dream.
“I've always been in music and I've always wanted to be in a band. When I was in about sixth grade, I listened to Paramore for the first time. I knew I had to do this with my life,” Fredock said.
The group’s chemistry is apparent. The four musicians have become best friends throughout this journey together, making their creative process a smooth ride.
“I will create the backbone of the song, like the melody and the structure,” Gannon said. “Then, I present that to the band. We will take input from the other members because you might have a cool idea, but one of the other members might know how to make it even cooler. It's a really nice, collaborative effort to create the songs.”
The band has successfully incorporated vulnerability in their music. While this helps make their music more enticing, it is also the hardest part of the creative process.
“Bravery doesn't exist without fear. You're putting your soul out there to do this art form, to be scrutinized by other people, and hopefully they like it. You never know what's gonna happen putting something so vulnerable out there. You have to overcome yourself,” Gannon said.
A solid foundation
Vision Video originated in Athens. Any of the bandmates will agree that the city was the perfect place to plant their roots.
“People are always looking for new stuff [in Athens]. They are so supportive of shows, and there's a lot of connections to be made here that extend past Georgia,” Fredock said. “I definitely think starting in Athens was the best move. I don't think we would have been as successful had we started somewhere else.”
The music industry in today’s time can be incredibly competitive, but Vision Video has made a name for themselves by creating music that is relatable and comforting to listeners.
“When we go to a new town, somebody always comes up to me and says, ‘I went through this, and I ended up with bad anxiety or PTSD and listening to your music really helps me,’” Gannon said.
“We're all dealing with stuff, sometimes pretty awful stuff, or even just day-to-day stress. It’s good to know there's people out there that feel the same way and to not feel alone about it. Life is hard, but it is worth it,” Fredock said.
@visionvideoband Your #gothdad teaches you how to #tieatie #goth #gothic #dad #dadsoftiktok #gothtok ♬ Lullaby (2010 Remaster) - The Cure
Dusty Gannon’s persona “Goth Dad” on TikTok has provided a unique platform to promote their music, as well as interact with fans. Gannon’s TikTok account showcases his complex goth makeup looks, documents the band’s shows and offers comedic relief to Vision Video’s followers.
“Initially, it was typical music marketing. Then we thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny to create a wholesome, 50s-style father figure?’ It just absolutely blew up within a week. This character is all about positivity and nontoxic masculinity,” Gannon said.
Vision Video’s tour is a huge step in their career as a band, but their aspirations don’t stop there.
“I want to go overseas at some point. It’d be really cool. I would love for our music to be featured in a horror film or TV series,” Fredock said.