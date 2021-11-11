On Nov. 10, volunteers were hard at work preparing Athens-Clarke County Library for its fall book sale. The sale will be open to the public Nov. 11-13, and will feature used books from every genre, along with audiobooks and CDs.
The book sale was organized by the Friends of the Library, a nonprofit organization that supports the ACC library and runs a variety of programs to benefit the local community. These programs, which include the summer reading program, Artist’s Talk and Live at the Library, are largely funded by events like the fall sale.
Christy Lyvers, chair of the book sale, said that this event is the largest of the year and is responsible for raising a significant portion of their funds.
Wednesday was the preview sale, where members of Friends of the Library were given first access to the book collection. As many as 100 members purchased books, and many more purchases are expected over the next few days.
This fall’s sale will be the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and until recently it was uncertain if the sale would even take place.
“We were sort of planning with our fingers crossed,” Lyvers said.
Special precautions were taken to ensure the health and safety of all participants. Masks are required within the library, hand sanitizer is provided and the sale room is limited to 50 occupants at any time.
The sale would not have been possible without the help of the Athens community. According to Lyvers, the sale was staffed entirely with volunteers, and as many as 12,500 books were donated for the event. A spring sale is already scheduled for March 30-April 2, and books can be donated with the library collection bins.
April McDaniel, volunteer coordinator for the Friends of the Library, took the time to thank those who helped make the sale possible.
“We depend on a lot of volunteers from the community,” McDaniel said. “We’re grateful to everyone who gives their time to make this happen.”
McDaniel joined the Friends of the Library in June to give back to the community and the library she uses regularly, she said.
“I felt like I was benefiting so much that it was important to return the favor in some way,” McDaniel said.
Lyvers also joined out of love for the library and to promote literacy in the community.
“There’s a lot of underprivileged people in our community that don’t have access to books,” Lyvers said.
Despite the proceeds being used for community programs, selling the books at affordable prices was important to the Friends of the Library.
McDaniel noted how one woman with a child was able to purchase a plethora of books.
“That little girl can go home and have one hundred books that are hers to read for probably less than she would have gotten anywhere else,” McDaniel said.
To the Friends of the Library, supporting the library is how they support their community.
“I think the library plays the role of sanctuary for the community, for anybody who needs to come in and have a peaceful moment,” said Thomas Wilson, a member of the Friends of the Library. “I believe it needs to stay a safe sanctuary for all of us.”