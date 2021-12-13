With holiday shopping in full swing, vintage pop-up shop Warped Vinyl Vintage offered Athens an opportunity to find unique presents at a pop-up market at Jittery Joe's Roaster on Dec. 12. The market offered items like art, vintage clothing and jewelry.
Mae Renaldo, owner of Warped Vinyl Vintage and senior graphic design student at the University of Georgia, organized the pop-up market. Shoppers meandered through the 18 different vendors from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Inspired by her mother’s vintage fashion, Renaldo began collecting and selling vintage clothing at the age of 16. As the popularity of her pop-up markets grew, Renaldo began to sell art prints and other various items in addition to clothing.
“A lot of people have a problem with fast fashion. Obviously, it is horrible for the environment and not ethical at all,” Renaldo said. “I feel like [pop-up shops are] a great way to get new clothes without spending too much money –– and [you get to] support local businesses and artists.”
Jonathan Vargo, a senior majoring in psychology, heard about this event from a friend. Vargo said he wanted to visit the event to get local gifts for his friends and family.
“Supporting local artists helps them know they are in a safe place to keep doing what they like to do and produce what they want to produce without feeling like it’s all for money,” Vargo said.
Renaldo reached out to local artist, Jessie Lamay, to set up a vendor for her shops –– Pretty Lobster and Prettiest Lobster. Lamay, who has been attending Renaldo’s pop-up markets since August 2021, creates one-of-a-kind art and jewelry to share her quality and skill with her community.
Lamay enjoys the unique experiences that the pop-up market brings because attendees can shop and interact with the artists to get more information on their items and artistic processes.
“Everything here is beautiful and homemade,” Lamay said. “I do this full-time, so it is near and dear to my heart that people shop local.”
The pop-up market helped people finish their holiday shopping, while also getting something that is unique, according to Renaldo. Renaldo said these pop-up markets allow people the opportunity to support the Athens art community in a special way.
Renaldo said these are the most vendors she has had at a pop-up market and she feels validated as a real part of the local art community.
“I’m excited about how it turned out today. I definitely think the holiday season has influenced it,” Renaldo said. “You’re giving someone a gift but you’re also giving to a local business or local artist and making someone feel more validated in their ventures in being an artist.”