Every day, thousands of students eat at the University of Georgia’s dining halls, utilizing the single use containers, plates and utensils. With thousands of these containers entering a trash can or plates conveniently being transported away on conveyor belts, the continued use of these single-use items accumulate quickly.
“Every year, we send a pile of trash the size of the [Zell B. Miller Learning Center] to the landfill every year,” said Avery Lumsden, senior environmental economics and management major and Zero Waste intern at the UGA Office of Sustainability.
This equates to 10 million pounds of trash, according to the UGA Office of Sustainability.
With all of the changes implemented in the dining halls due to COVID-19, UGA students are producing more waste than ever. However, many UGA staff members and students see ways to better the current situation. By making a few simple changes, students can promote sustainability in their lives to cut down on their waste and develop more eco-friendly habits.
“We probably go through about 2,000 containers up here [second level of Bolton] per day, maybe more. Per station, we probably go through about 15 boxes [of plasticware] per day,” Deborah Dupree, a staff member at Bolton Dining Commons said.
Luckily, UGA Dining Services has made commitments in the past like trayless dining and composting food scraps, and it continues to promote sustainability in the dining halls.
“We have intentionally sourced environmentally friendly materials including 100% paper straws as well as take-out containers made from a blend of fiber and pulp materials,” said the Executive Director for Dining Services and Interim Associate Director for Auxiliary Services, Bryan Varin. “The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has temporarily changed many of our operating procedures, but we remain committed to pursuing sustainable solutions.”
Biodegradable containers are a good step, but it only works if they are disposed correctly, Lumsden said.
“When you have this container that you’re putting in the landfill, that is going to break down and create methane, and that methane is going to be trapped in the landfill,” Lumsden said.
Luckily, there is an easy fix to this problem: composting. These containers, bowls and plates are most beneficial to the environment when composted.
“Compost [containers]. This is important because it reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills and allows for the food we consume to be broken down and used as nutrient rich soil to then grow more food,” Creswell Hall’s EcoRep Liora McElvaney said.
UGA compost is sent to the bioconversion center to be turned into soil. Composting bins are available in high rise lobbies and many other buildings across campus.
This still leaves the problem of single use plasticware. Single use plastics can take hundreds of years to decompose according to the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF).
“I think most people know that single-use plastic is not good for the environment, and so, if you go to the dining hall three times a day and you get utensils three times, that is so much waste produced over the whole week and the whole month,” said McElvaney. “The effects using that plastic will always be negative… so I would recommend students bringing their own utensils.”
Using metal utensils or even reusing plastic utensils can help to reduce students’ waste. In addition to reusable utensils, McElvaney, a freshman environmental health major, recommends using reusable water bottles.
If students were to bring their own reusable water bottles and utensils to the UGA dining halls every day, “Each student could save about at least 315 utensil packets and 315 [disposable] cups a month,”McElvaney said. “This would be at least 7,560 [disposable cups and utensil packets] a year.”
This, coupled with composting leftovers and biodegradable containers can help to build a better and more sustainable future.