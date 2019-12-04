Not one of the lucky few to land a SEC Championship ticket? No problem — Wear your best red and black and cheer on the dawgs from right here in Athens with fellow Bulldog fans at any of these free watch parties. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Louisiana State Tigers this Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. in Atlanta.
The Foundry
Located downtown on Dougherty Street, The Foundry is known for live music and Southern comfort food. The venue will host a watch party featuring $15 bottomless wings and $6 Bud Light pitchers to enjoy during the game. Stick around afterward for the Merry Monsoon Christmas concert with special guests Live Well and ozello at 8 p.m.
Live Wire Athens
Feel like you’re in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium through Live Wire Athens’ 15-foot cinema screen. A free tailgate and watch party will be held for fans of all ages at 1 p.m. Cornhole, dart boards and kids games will be available to guests, along with a cash bar and reservable tables. Live Wire Athens does not serve food, so guests are encouraged to bring their own.
The Max Athens
Join The Max Athens, a 21 and over bar located downtown on the corner of Washington and Hull Street, at noon to cheer on the dawgs and enjoy drink specials. Drinks include $5 Bloody Marys and Moscow Mules, as well as $4 mimosas. The championship will be shown on TVs and a big screen projector complete with a stereo sound system.
University of Georgia Tate Theatre
Underage bulldog fans with a UGACard can join in the fun in front of the biggest screen on campus for free at the Tate Theatre, located in the Tate Student Center. Free food, including chicken tenders, veggie trays, chips and cookies will be served on a first-come, first-served basis along with free T-shirts for the first 250 attendees starting at 3 p.m.
