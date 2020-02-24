Mardi Gras is upon us, and Historic Athens will once again celebrate accordingly. The organization will host its second annual New Orleans-style masquerade on Feb. 25 at the 40 Watt Club.
The event is hosted by Historic Athens, an organization dedicated to conserving local cultural heritage. They will focus on the history of west downtown Athens, such as the historic Hot Corner business district.
“Part of this night is about celebrating the history of Athens and making sure people realize how important it is,” said Tommy Valentine, executive director of Historic Athens.
The event will include many of the New Orlean Mardi Gras traditions, including costumes, king cakes and a bright carnival-style theme. Along with live music, Historic Athens will offer catering from the former Athens restaurant Harry Bissett’s. The restaurant, which dissolved in 2010, served a variety of Cajun food, from seafood gumbo to Creole red bean cakes.
Terrapin Beer Co. will sponsor the event and include a raffle for the chance to win two tickets for the Terrapin Anniversary Carnival, a benefit for Nuçi’s Space featuring different brews, games and food trucks on April 4.
The event will also include a masquerade court, and Historic Athens will crown a king, queen, duke and dutchess. The winners will be crowned by last year’s king and queen: Athens mayor Kelly Girtz and Michele Pearson. The attendees who are not on the masquerade court can compete in the costume contest.
“The costume contest had a very spirited competition for the winning slot last year,” Valentine said. “I imagine this year would be quite the same.”
Last year’s event drew around 300 attendees from ages 18 to 90, Valentine said. Historic Athens, which “upped the efforts on making the whole event seem more authentic to Mardi Gras,” expects the crowd to grow this year.
Along with Historic Athens, a great amount of help for putting on this event comes from the Historic Athens interns, many of them students at the University of Georgia.
“Historic Athens is fortunate enough to have UGA interns from various schools — Terry, Grady, SPIA — who have put a lot of work into this event,” Valentine said. “It was mainly an intern-led event and the same this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.