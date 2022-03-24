The year is 1982. Gas costs an average of $1.22. The 40 Watt Club is celebrating its 4th anniversary and has just relocated to West Clayton Street. Phillips and Sony have just released something called a compact disc. And on an ordinary Monday in October, WXAG crackles onto the air, making history.
WXAG, Athens’ first Black-owned radio station, will celebrate its 40th anniversary of going on air this fall. Over the last four decades, the radio station has broken boundaries. It has served as a place for local listeners to tune in for music, news and commentary. It’s launched the careers of dozens of prominent reporters, sports writers, filmmakers, and producers. And it’s not planning on slowing down anytime soon.
Going on air
Jackie Wright grew up listening to Black radio in her childhood home in Columbus, Georgia. When she moved to Athens, she was surprised that there were no Black radio stations serving the area, she said.
WXAG was created to fill the void of Black radio stations in Athens. A board of directors owned and oversaw WXAG, paving the way for its success. While the board of directors led the work getting the station up and running, it was also a community effort. Walter Allen Jr., who began working for WXAG when the station launched, said the station was started for the community by the community.
Larry Blount, the first Black faculty member in the University of Georgia’s law school, played a key role in founding the radio station and creating the first board of directors. Blount, quoted in a 1982 Red & Black article about the station’s founding, said there was an unmet need in Athens for a station like WXAG, citing that at the time, 20-25% of Athens’ permanent residents were Black.
The current owner of WXAG and one of its original investors, Michael Thurmond, said Blount was instrumental in the station’s founding, calling him a visionary.
“He marshaled all of these resources and energy and excitement, because this was something totally new to Athens, which is to have an African American-owned radio station that was programmed to the Black community,” Thurmond, an Athens native and DeKalb County CEO, said.
Rick Dunn, a member of the radio station’s initial staff, got his start at WXAG after a stint working for Black-owned newspapers across Georgia and into Alabama, such as The Atlanta Voice. Because of his experience in newspapers, the station’s ownership sought out Dunn to host a news program. Working at a Black-owned radio station was a similar experience to working for Black-owned newspapers, he said.
“Some things reported in the Banner-Herald aren’t necessarily the same things that would be of significance to the Black community. So you make sure that what you did met the needs of your target audience,” Dunn said.
While working to provide for an underserved audience in the area, WXAG also served as a foundational workplace for many young Black professionals starting their careers. Allen Jr., who started his radio career at age 16, said his fondest memory of working at the station in the early ’80s was getting to see people grow in their careers.
Wright, who worked on the initial staff at WXAG, now owns her own PR firm and works as a publicist for the San Francisco Black Film Festival. Kym Clark, a UGA and WXAG alum, is now a news anchor for Action News 5 in Memphis, Tennessee. Joyce Littel, another WXAG alum, has made a name for herself as a popular Atlanta radio personality. Allen Jr.’s list of his colleagues’ success stories goes on, revealing WXAG’s impact as a foundation.
James Locklin was 23 years old when he became the radio station’s first general manager. Locklin echoed Allen Jr.’s sentiment, saying he knows people who have gone on to do extraordinary things after their time at WXAG. He has remained in radio for most of his career, but his leadership experience from the radio station has helped in and out of radio, he said.
Wright also has a special appreciation for her time doing radio in Athens, when she worked for WXAG as well as WNGC and WGAU. Nothing in her classes at UGA prepared her for broadcast like her work in radio, she said.
“Athens will always be a very special place in my heart because I grew and I thrived,” Wright said. “It was wonderful to have my talents recognized.”
Not signing off
Dunn worked at WXAG as a reporter and the host of “Community Forum,” a news talk program, for over 30 years. After working at the radio station, he started working for the Clarke County school system to increase high school graduation rates. But Dunn’s move to education didn’t sever his ties with the station.
Today, Dunn oversees the student-run radio show, “Education Matters,” which he operates through his nonprofit. He said got the idea in 2009 and has been working with students to produce the show, which runs on WXAG, ever since.
“Education Matters” helps high school students explore broadcast journalism, giving them training to help them succeed in college and beyond. Athens native Kennae Hunter began interning at WXAG through the show in 2014, before going on to study at the University of West Georgia and working as a reporter at the Times-Georgian.
Hunter’s time working with Dunn was instrumental in her career as a journalist, she said. Because WXAG is Black-owned, it gave her the chance to incorporate Black culture into her work while working alongside people she could relate to, she said.
“I was able to work alongside other Black professionals, and being a Black woman myself, it was an opportunity to see other people like me do what I do, and that pushes your dream harder,” Hunter said.
Training young journalists through “Education Matters” is one of many ways WXAG looks to the future of broadcast journalism, something it must grapple with itself. Average radio revenue dropped by 24% in 2020, according to the Pew Research Center. A lack of funding forced the station to shut its doors for several years in the early ’90s, Thurmond said.
Thurmond took ownership of the station following the blackout period. It was challenging at first, he said, because people who originally invested in the station lost money when it went off air. But the biggest challenge over the last 20 years has been finding advertisers to work with WXAG, he said.
Despite the challenge, the station has undergone several positive changes under Thurmond’s leadership. One important development was getting WXAG an FM signal, which happened in 2014. It has been a game-changer, Thurmond said. Locklin echoed this — he said FM signals are clearer and typically have more listenership than AM stations.
Current and former WXAG staffers have different ideas for where they’d like to see the station go in the next 40 years, but all of them would like to see it continue to grow.
From a business perspective Locklin said he’d love to see the station grow, while Hunter said she would love to see the station’s reach continue to expand beyond Athens. Dunn wants the station to continue being a source of information for the community through local news coverage.
Thurmond said when he retires from working in the DeKalb County Government, he wants to return to Athens to focus on his main passion, WXAG.
“[WXAG] was a gift to Athens,” Thurmond said. “The reason I continue to invest resources and time is that I feel like this is my greatest contribution I'll make to my hometown.”