A crowd of eager concertgoers piled into the Georgia Theatre on a chilly Saturday evening to see singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, better known as Waxahatchee, perform.
The concert marked only the second of her tour promoting Waxahatchee’s latest album “Saint Cloud,” which was released in March 2020.
Doors opened at 7:30 p.m. and concertgoers trickled in to grab a spot in the upper level seating areas and near the front of the stage. Attendees Sav Robinson and Lily Someson were the first two to enter the venue — the pair traveled from Nashville, Tennessee, to see Waxahatchee perform in person.
“This is also the first concert we have been to since COVID and it is really exciting for us to finally be able to experience live music again,” Robinson said.
The concert was restricted to ages 18 and older and required a proof of vaccination. Crowd members were of all ages and many wore stylish winter outfits.
At 8:30 p.m., the theater’s standing space was filled with groups of people awaiting opening act Madi Diaz’s appearance.
Diaz emerged with an electric guitar and started playing the moment she stepped on the stage. Accompanied by a drummer for a few songs, her performance consisted of heartfelt and relatable songs about love, breakups and just feeling down in general.
Diaz energized the crowd and set the stage for Waxahatchee, by singing with a powerful voice that got the crowd moving and swaying. After her set, she thanked the crowd and Athens as it was her first time performing in the Classic City.
After a short break, the lights grew dim and the stage was lit up with spotlights showing off the flowers that decorated the mic stands. As the five-piece band walked onstage, the crowd roared with applause, especially when Crutchfield stepped out wearing a colorful dress and began to perform.
The first song performed was a tender song titled “Oxbow,” which is the opener of the band’s latest album. It set the mood for the rest of the show as Crutchfield sang and danced with the energetic crowd cheering her on.
Waxahatchee’s performance highlighted Crutchfield's unique and soft southern voice. The band played many hits off of its album “Saint Cloud” as well as older songs and covers too.
The setlist was a balance of somber, sweet and upbeat tracks. The crowd moved to the music and loudly applauded after each song finished. Crutchfield sang for each of the night's 24 songs, and even picked up an acoustic guitar and played for some.
The band performed songs like “Lilacs,” “Can’t Do Much” and “St. Cloud,” but saved its most popular song “Fire” for last. The crowd erupted with cheers as soon as the band began to play the hit song. When the song ended, the band left the stage and the audience applauded for over five minutes until the band returned for an encore.
During the encore, Waxahatchee brought back out Diaz and the two performed a duet of one of Diaz’s most recent releases, “Resentment.” The night capped off with a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”
Many crowd members stayed in the theater to wait for the crowd to disperse, talk about the show with their friends and purchase items at the merchandise stand. Attendee and UGA alum Grace Garrett drove from Atlanta to see Waxahatchee perform and was glad to be able to see the show.
“We have loved this band for a while and we saw them perform in Atlanta in October. We loved them so much that we came to this concert too,” Garrett said.
Crutchfield made her appreciation for the crowd clear as she thanked the audience for their energy in between songs, even commenting, “If I was going to rate the crowd here tonight from one to 10, you are an 11.” The Athens crowd will be very hard to beat for the rest of their tour, she said.