It’s red and pink and mushy all over, but Valentine’s Day isn’t just a holiday meant for couples. The Red & Black has compiled a list of activities that you can experience during the week of Valentine’s Day with friends or all by your lonesome.
Galentine's Extravaganza hosted by Shakti Power Yoga
Shakti Power Yoga is hosting its third annual Galentine’s Extravaganza at The Graduate Athens on Feb. 12. The event will begin with a visit from hair stylists from Model Citizen Salon. Guests will then participate in a yoga class taught by one of Shakti’s instructors and accompanied by a live DJ. Afterwards, The Graduate will provide snacks and refreshments for guests to enjoy.
Anti-Valentines Day Cookie Decorating Class
For $75 per person, Bee’s Knees will provide the materials to make 12 decorated “anti-Valentine’s” butter cookies in the shape of hearts, wine glasses and — yes — cartoonish male abs. The class is restricted for those under 21 and the bakery encourages attendees to bring a bottle of wine.
Ladies Night at Pauley's Crepe Bar
Though not officially part of the Valentine’s Day fanfare, every Thursday at Pauley’s Crepe Bar is Ladies Night. Take advantage of the night the day before Valentine’s Day with a group of friends — the restaurant offers $4 house martinis and half-off all wine.
Karaoke Lounge at Shokitini
Spend Valentine's Day belting out your favorite love songs in one of Shokitini’s private karaoke rooms. Patrons can order any item off of the restaurant’s food and drink menus in any room. The smallest room option holds six to eight people and runs at a rate of $30 per hour. For a medium room hosting 10-15 guests, the rate is $40 per hour. The largest room option holds 18-25 people and runs at a rate of $50 per hour. Reservations must be done ahead of time in order to book a room.
Athens on Ice
Grab your friends and some warm clothing to spend your Valentine’s Day at Athens on Ice. From Jan. 27 to March 1, skate sessions will be open to the public at The Classic Center. These sessions are 90 minutes and are $13 per person. Groups of 10 or more are eligible for $10 tickets. Though sessions are not offered on the 14th, tickets can be purchased for times on Feb. 11, 12 and 13.
