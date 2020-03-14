As the reality of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 sets in, people may be left wondering how to remain safe while fighting the boredom that inevitably comes with the social distancing practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While there is no official definition for social distancing, the CDC defines it as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance” from others as much as possible. The Red & Black has compiled a list of ways to cope with and combat boredom from social distancing.
Go outside
Social distancing is different from quarantining — you don’t have to be totally isolated in your home. You are still allowed to go outside and soak up some sun as long as contact with large groups of people is limited. A 2013 study published in BMC Public Health found links between an exposure to nature and stress reduction and positive emotional well-being.
FaceTime friends who are out of town
The switch from walking across your dorm hall or down the street to your friend’s apartment to staying in a completely different city may come as an abrupt and unexpected change. Using FaceTime or Skype is an easy way to keep the presence of your friends in the room with you, as opposed to the less-immersive Snapchat or phone calling.
Keep a schedule
Thuy-vy Nguyen, an assistant professor of psychology at Durham University, told Time Magazine she recommends people develop and maintain a more structured schedule than usual.
“You’re going to experience your day as lacking the normal structures that you usually have,” Nguyen told Time. “People might have a hard time dealing with it. So one of the things that we found in our trying to understand solitude, is that time spent alone is better if it’s structured.”
Binge new TV shows
Since most students are recommended to stay at home without any school work for two weeks, why not catch up on some shows you have stored in your watch later list? Many shows on Hulu, Netflix, Disney+ and other streaming services can occupy endless hours of the day.
Indulge in a new hobby
If you’re stuck inside during the two-week class cancellation, whether due to weather or sickness, an alternative to sitting in front of the television all day is picking up a new hobby. You can be like Daniel Hardin, who learned how to build guitars through YouTube tutorials, or pick up something simpler, like baking, journaling or gaming. You can also develop new language skills, or strengthen the irregular conjugations you haven’t looked at since high school.
