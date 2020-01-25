Distinguished as the Year of the Rat, 2020 marks the first of the repeating 12-year cycle of animals in the Chinese zodiac, an important factor in the Chinese calendar. This year, Chinese New Year falls on Jan. 25, and there are a handful of ways Athenians can celebrate the holiday around town. Click on each heading for more information about the event.
Lunar New Year Celebration: Family Fun Festival
The State Botanical Garden of Georgia is hosting a festival to celebrate Chinese culture and traditions on the morning of Jan. 25. The family-friendly event will include food, music and origami crafts.
2020 Lunar New Year Festival: New Generations
The University of Georgia's Asian American Student Association is hosting a Lunar New Year festival centered around the theme of “New Generations.” The show will focus on "showing how young Asian Americans are paving the way for a brighter future while still paying respects to the foundations built by previous generations" and feature food from Utage Sushi and performances, according to the event listing. AASA encourages attendees to wear semi-formal or traditional clothing.
Throw your own party and support local East Asian markets
If a festival isn't your style, shop at local East Asian markets — such as Fook's Foods on Milledge Avenue or Oriental Supermarket just west of Athens — to grab food, red envelopes or other decorations for your own celebration.
