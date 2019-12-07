It can be hard to get into the holiday spirit as finals take over the University of Georgia campus, however, the week doesn’t have to be devoid of all cheer. Here are five fun ways to decorate your small space for the holidays without breaking the bank.
Decorate your door
The easiest way to get in the holiday spirit is by decorating your door by covering it with your favorite holiday wrapping paper, one roll usually costs around $5. You could also grab a ream of paper, a pair of scissors and some markers to create your own holiday decorations like an elf or a menorah to tape to your door.
Tiny trees
If you celebrate Christmas it may be disappointing you can’t fit the same six-foot tree from your home into your dorm. However, you can buy a super tiny Christmas tree from Target between $5-$15. They come in various sizes so you can even pick one small enough to sit on your desk.
Raid the sale section at any department store
Let’s face it, sometimes the sale section at places like Target or Walmart is mediocre at best but when it comes to decorations there are some adorable finds. Right now Target is selling short strings of lights (perfect to hang from a lofted bed), stockings, ornaments and other holiday-themed goodies ranging from $1-5.
Stockings
If you’d like your decorations to do a little more than look pretty, grab a stocking for yourself and your roommate from Walmart for under $10. You can fill each other’s stockings with gifts and exchange them before break or you could fill one stocking with goodies and put it on the outside of your door so the whole hall can enjoy a treat.
Decorate your window
Grab some string, tape and ornaments to hang from your window to add some holiday flair. You can find a pack of 25 ornaments which come in various colors for $2.10 at Target. You could also use sticky notes to create fun shapes (like a tree or menorah) or write a “Happy Holidays” to go with the ornaments.
