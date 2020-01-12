From music pouring out of the 40 Watt to the sidewalk chalk art coming-and-going in downtown, Athens is bursting with creative energy — so much so that The Georgia Club named the city "the arts and culture capital of Georgia" in 2017. There are a number of ways to learn more about and become involved in the local art scenes, from free calligraphy classes to performance art workshops.
Art
Third Thursday
Seven visual art venues around Athens open their doors from 6-9 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month to showcase their art programming. The venues include the Georgia Museum of Art, Ciné, Lamar Dodd School of Art, Lyndon House Arts Center, Hotel Indigo Athens, ATHICA: Athens Institute for Contemporary Art and The Classic Center. Full schedules can be found here.
Calligraphy Club
Every first Thursday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., the K.A. Artist Shop offers a free 90-minute calligraphy workshop with no formal instruction. Attendees are encouraged to bring a project to work on and required to reserve a seat online prior to the workshop. You can sign up here.
Open studio at ARTini’s Art Lounge
The Prince Avenue painting studio offers instructor-free studio time by appointment every Tuesday through Friday from noon-5 p.m. The studio also offers workshops in other non-traditional areas, from assembling appliqué flowers on wood to working with sea glass.
Buvez Draw
A group of artists meet every first and third Sunday of each month from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Buvez to spur creativity and share inspiration for art. Guests are encouraged to bring their own art materials and in-progress works.
Performance Art and Theater
Canopy Studio
The aerial arts studio offers classes in various aerial disciplines, including trapeze, partner acrobatics and aerial yoga. The studio encourages people of all skill levels to participate in classes. The studio also hosts performances.
Moonlight Theater Company
A home to “the playful, the silly and the downright stupid,” the comedy theater showcases performers from around the world in its 40-seat venue. Moonlight also offers theater classes to the community through The Moonlight School for a “wide range of ages,” according to the company’s website.
Music
Walking Tour of Athens Music History
The Athens Welcome Center provides a free downloadable map for its music history walking tour around downtown Athens. Locations include the present-day location of former dance-oriented college club the Madhatter, the now-defunct Rockfish Palace and the Coffee Club 11:11, the location of R.E.M.'s second gig. Groups of five or more can take a guided walking tour with reservations.
Open Mic Nights
A number of Athens-based restaurants and bars offer open mic nights for musicians of any skill level, including Hendershot's Coffee Bar every Monday at 8 p.m. and Boar's Head Lounge every Wednesday at 11 p.m.
