Pumpkin pie has been a Thanksgiving favorite since the holiday’s establishment as a New England regional holiday in the 18th century, said an article on History.com. With Thanksgiving coming almost a whole week later than last year, this may mean your annual slice of pumpkin pie will be delayed as well.
Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants located in Athens that incorporate the popular taste of pumpkin in their seasonal dishes. The Red & Black has compiled a list of five dishes which feature that taste of autumn.
Pumpkin pie roll from Cinnaholic
The pumpkin pie roll from Cinnaholic is the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Topped with pumpkin frosting and sprinkled with pie crumble, marshmallows and cinnamon, the pumpkin pie roll is a great desert substitute.
Roasted butternut squash taco from El Barrio
Looking for a savory dish to satisfy your pumpkin cravings? El Barrio is now featuring a roasted butternut squash taco filled will butternut squash, black beans, toasted pumpkin seeds, arugula and ranchero aioli. This vegan dish will flood your taste buds with the warm taste of autumn and can be ordered as a rice bowl, salad bowl or quesadilla for an additional charge.
Pumpkin spice milkshake from Steak ‘n Shake
Here’s another fall treat for all of those with a sweet tooth which breaks the mold of the typical hot dishes served t in the fall. The pumpkin spice milkshake from Steak ‘n Shake consists of ice cream spun with real pumpkin syrup and dashes of clove, nutmeg and cinnamon.
Vegetarian autumn soup from Panera Bread
If you’re looking for a warm, cozy dish to aid your autumn chills, the vegetable autumn squash soup is a great solution. The soup consists of a rich blend of butternut squash and pumpkin simmered in vegetable broth with ingredients such as honey, apple juice, cinnamon and hints of curry. Finished with sweet cream and topped with roasted and salted pumpkin seeds, this hearty warm dish will bring all the fall feels.
Harvest salad from Heirloom Café & Fresh Market
Looking for a light and leafy dish that won’t be too hearty for your liking? Heirloom Café & Fresh Market offers a refreshing fall salad consisting of kale, arugula, roasted winter squash, roasted beets, sumac toasted pumpkin seeds and asher blue cheese coated in a sweet mustard vinaigrette. This meal is perfect for those looking to stay healthy before indulging in much heavier meals over the holidays.
