As August comes to an end, students are back eager to get back into the routine of life in Athens. One of the best ways to return to normalcy at the University of Georgia is getting involved in an organization on or off campus, whether it be a ballroom dance club, an organization for STEM majors, a student ministry or something in between.

The perfect place to find clubs like these, and hundreds more, is at the UGA Involvement Fair. This event takes place on Aug. 29 from 7-11 p.m. at the Tate Student Center, and it’s hosting more than 300 student organizations this year.

With so many students and clubs to navigate, it can easily be overwhelming — especially for students new to the university. So, whether this is your first or fourth involvement fair, here are a few tips on how to survive, and even thrive.

1. Bring your UGA ID card.

First things first: make sure to have your student ID card on you so that you can get into the event for free.

2. Think about what you’re interested in prior to the fair.

The Involvement Fair is a great place to have an open mind to things you wouldn’t think to try before, but it’s good to have a general idea of what you’re interested in prior to entering. Once you arrive, you’ll know which tables to check out, be it pre-med clubs or all of the outdoor recreation organizations. This can make the big event feel a little less overwhelming.

3. Don’t sign up for every email list.

It’s important to keep in mind the clubs are just as excited to find new members as you are to find a new organization to join. It’s going to seem like every club is begging you to join its email list or subscribe to its newsletter. By all means, if you’re excited or curious about a club, sign up for it. But, it’s common to wake up the morning after an involvement fair with about 20 emails from clubs you don’t even remember signing up for.

4. Know your weekly schedule beforehand.

Make sure you know what kind of time commitment you can make before going to the event. This will help you avoid overbooking yourself, a common mistake for college students as the anticipation of getting involved overshadows the amount of availability they have. It’s really important to be involved, but it’s wise to make sure you aren’t compromising your mental health for a few clubs.

5. Think less about your resume and more about what your passions are.

It’s easy to go into an involvement fair looking for clubs or societies which will look good when you’re applying to jobs or graduate schools, but the best thing to do is look for a club which shares your common interests. Whether it be Lambda Alliance, which advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community, Bag the Bag, which educates in reducing our carbon footprint or For The Girls, which supports the unity of minority women on campus, there is something for everyone. In these clubs, you’ll find people who will encourage you in your personal pursuits.

Also, it’s a lot easier to become involved in something you genuinely care about so that attending meetings will be something you look forward to instead of dread. For those who want to get involved in the arts, the university has organizations from the Creative Writing Club to Glee Club, with everything from music to visual arts. Or on the other end of the spectrum, if furthering your career is what you are passionate about, there are plenty of professional groups for students to join.

6. Be curious and have fun with it.

No one is too cool for the Involvement Fair. This event is a great opportunity to find other people on campus who are passionate and excited about getting involved with an interest or cause close to their hearts. It’s also a great time to explore a topic you never thought you’d be interested in or find a group of people you never thought you'd hang out with. College is the perfect time to step out of your comfort zone, so, whatever you do, take advantage of this time in your life and open the door to all the opportunities the university is offering you as a student, and join a club.