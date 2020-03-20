While social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic is important, checking in on your physical and mental health during this period is also critical.
There are many reactions that come along with social distancing, such as anxiety, fear or worry, according to a 2020 report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The report also found that a rising concern over health status also contributes to the heightening of anxiety for some people. Others might feel lonely and frustrated with the situation, making pre-existing conditions reappear or worsen, according to the report.
Therapists and wellness professionals have expressed their concerns for the mental wellbeing of the communities and are reaching out through social media and blog posts to provide insight. The Red & Black has compiled a list of ways to begin managing mental and physical health during the coronavirus pandemic.
Social media breaks
Dr. Amber Thornton, a clinical psychologist from Washington, D.C., said social media can negatively impact emotional and mental well-being if not used properly, in a COVID-19 section on her website.
Thornton recommended taking social media breaks throughout the day to prevent it from negatively impacting mental health. The break can lessen mental impact of the “mounting fear and anxiety that is often projected onto the internet via social media,” Thornton said.
Thorton also suggested filling social media feeds with positive accounts that offer some calm, peace, reassurance or fun.”
Healthy body, healthy mind
Dr. Anastasia Shewell, a psychologist at the Georgia Center for OCD & Anxiety, noted in a blog post that cooking new recipes and experimenting with different workouts are healthy coping mechanisms to try out during this time.
“Experiment and try new things you would not normally have the time for in the kitchen,” Shewell said. “Even though the gym is closed, find some at-home workout challenges.”
A number of local yoga studios and gyms are offering free online classes to ease the strangeness of working out from home, including 5 Points Yoga, Pure Barre and Elevate Athens. In addition, there is a wealth of at-home workout videos available on YouTube, from high-intensity interval training to pilates.
Shewell also said in her post to make sure to get a good night’s rest after a “cuisine experimentation and sets of burpees in your pajamas.” Sleep deprivation is likely to increase symptoms of anxiety and fear in a time where it is already prevalent, so a good night’s rest is crucial, Shewell said.
Use downtime to the best of your ability
While the increased free time could be used to binge watch TV series and videos, it could also be used to pick up new hobbies — learning (or strengthening) new language skills through DuoLingo, figuring out how to play that dusty instrument at the back of your closet or getting really, really into origami, or knot tying, or any other esoteric indoor activity.
This time can also be used to channel different forms of creativity, whether it’s sitting outside and writing, sharing stories with family and friends over FaceTime or organizing the rooms in your house.
Continue to socialize, just from afar
Continue to call and text friends, family, coworkers and significant others to socialize from afar. There are many helpful resources to do so, including FaceTime, Zoom, Google Hangout, Skype and GroupMe.
Don’t forget about basic self-care
When big life changes (such as a global pandemic) occur, it might be easy to neglect the basics in everyday life. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking care of your body by taking deep breaths, stretching, meditating and exercising regularly. Other ways to continue taking care of yourself include drinking plenty of water, continue practicing good hygiene and taking time to do the things you love.
