In 1997, the National Recycling Coalition created America Recycles Day as a way to bring awareness to the effects recycling can have on the environment. In 2010, the holiday became a significant part of the Keep America Beautiful Campaign and this year the day falls on Friday, Nov. 15. In preparation for the day, here are 5 ways to participate in sustainability events in the Athens community ahead of America Recycles Day.
Bin It and Win It
When: Nov. 10-16
Where: Any of the nine recycling sites in Athens
Price: Free entry
All week you can win a prize if you visit one of the nine recycling drop-off sites in Athens and get caught recycling.
Read for Recycling
When: Reading entries due Nov. 27
Where: From home
Price: Free entry
Students in grades from kindergarten to 12th grade are encouraged to learn about waste reduction and recycling through books. On the America Recycles Day page of the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government website, students can download the reading journal for the event and get the chance to win a $50 Barnes & Noble gift card.
Foodshed Fall Forum
When: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Ciné
Price: Free entry
Foodshed UGA and the Athens-Clarke County Recycling Division organized three panels of community leaders dedicated to various food industry fields like production and waste. All attendees are encouraged to attend the last downtown Athens Farmers Market of the season after the event.
Sustainability Industry Roundtable
When: Friday, Nov. 15, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Terrapin Beer Company
Price: Free entry
Athens-Clarke County Recycling Division organized a discussion for business and industry professionals to discuss sustainable business practices.The event was created for community members and business professionals, and Terrapin Beer Company will show-off its sustainability practices including its plans for solar arrays.
Repair Café
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste (725 Hancock Industrial Way)
Price: Free entry
Bring any item that isn’t a car and to get fixed by members of the Athens Repair Cafe. It is a same day service and although they are not repair masters, they promise to try their best. The event says ““Repairing people and things, one cafe at a time!”
