Spring Break at the University of Georgia will take place on March 9-March 13. Occurring in the middle of the spring semester, the weeklong break is the perfect opportunity for students to relax and put their academic stress on hold.
While you may catch some students soaking in some sun on a tropical beach or eating their hearts out at a cruise ship buffet over spring break, chances are some students and faculty will spend the week in Athens.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of ways you can spend your spring break if you are staying in Athens until classes resume.
Visit Sandy Creek Park
Who needs an extravagant beach getaway when you can visit Athens’ own little beach at Sandy Creek Park? From picnic sites, wooded trails, a disc golf course and more, Sandy Creek provides enough opportunities to get active this spring break. Visitors can also kick back and relag while lying out by Lake Chapman.
Attend a sporting event
Several UGA sporting events will take place during the break. On March 8, the baseball team will play against the University of Massachusetts at 1 p.m. at Foley Field. On the same day, the men’s tennis team will play Mississippi State University at 1 p.m. at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
Later, on March 13, the women’s tennis team will play the University of Florida at 4 p.m. at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The UGA GymDogs will compete against the University of Missouri at 4 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum on March 14.
Take a Haunted History tour
Starting on March 3, local historian Jeff Clarke will host walking tours of Athens, showcasing all the haunted and historical aspects of the city. These weekly tours will take place every Tuesday through Saturday and will begin at the Graduate Athens hotel. The tour will start at 6 p.m. and last one hour. It is recommended to arrive 15 minutes early. Admission is $15 per person, and advanced reservations are required.
Go on a hike at the Botanical Garden
The State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA will host a full moon hike on March 9 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Attendees will get the chance to see the garden come alive as they embark on a two-mile hike. Each walk will focus on a different aspect of the night such as the moon, constellations or nocturnal creatures. Admission is $5 per person or $15 per family.
Take a tour through Athens' culinary scene
Every Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m., Athens Food Tours hosts a culinary tour of Athens. Make sure to bring walking shoes and an appetite — guests will embark on an excursion full of savory culinary selections and knowledge of the history, culture and architecture of the city. The tour begins at Depalma's Italian Cafe and will visit The National, Hendershot's, Dawg Gone Good BBQ and Viva! Argentine Cuisine. Admission is $65 per person.
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Conclude your spring break by celebrating St. Patrick's Day. The second annual Athens St. Patrick’s Day Festival will take place on March 14 from noon to 2 a.m. Clayton Street will be closed off and be full of live musical performances, beer gardens, vendors, food trucks and more.
The Luck of the Irish St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl will also take place in Athens on March 14. From noon to 8 p.m., participants will enjoy free cover charges and access to each participating bar’s drink specials. Tickets are available online for $15 per person. The crawl will begin at 1785 Bar & Grill, where event staff will provide information on other participating venues and where they are located.
