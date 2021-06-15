Wear Orange is hosting an art event in Athens to honor those affected by gun violence and bring awareness to the nationwide efforts to prevent it. The event began on June 5 and will continue throughout the month.
The movement started in 2015 when friends of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, wore orange in memory of her life and to encourage community awareness of the effects of gun violence, according to the Wear Orange website.
From there, the color orange became a symbol for gun violence prevention nationwide, worn in donation drives, community beautification projects and Wear Orange walks. It was later chosen by New York City gun violence prevention advocates as the color of peace, according to the Wear Orange website.
Prefaced by National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 4, the Wear Orange Athens campaign will include five art mural locations painted by different community groups: AADM Justice Center painted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement Teen Social Justice Club, Athens-Clarke County Library by Athens Moms Demand Action, Ciné Art House Cinema by Project Safe, Town & Garden Arcadia Garden by Town & Gown Players and Treehouse Kid & Craft store by Treehouse Kid & Craft.
Emma Jones, the local chapter leader for Moms Demand Action, works to develop ideas to drive the gun violence awareness movement forward within Athens. In collaboration with Wear Orange, Susan Nees, a fellow Moms Demand Action volunteer and artist, helped design the canvases with community partners for display around Athens.
“I grew up in Colorado, and my dad taught me to shoot a rifle,” Jones said. “I’m not unfamiliar with guns. But there is a knowledge that so many things could be done to decrease gun violence. Gun violence is a daily occurrence in the news and we get numb to it, but there is no other high income country that has this problem.”
Although mass shootings are often given the most news coverage and can produce the most shock, they are statistically one of the smallest contributors to gun violence as cited by the Harvard Business School. Gun violence awareness means bringing attention to the harm done to individuals as well, Jones said.
“Around 60% of gun violence in this country is from gun suicide, something most people do not realize is a huge problem,” Jones said. “Homicide is another big contributor.”
Mary Haddon, the community and student engagement coordinator for Project Safe, an Athens nonprofit organization working to end domestic violence, collaborated with Wear Orange and Moms Demand Action to produce the murals.
“When we were approached by Moms Demand Action about the Wear Orange campaign, we eagerly accepted and were so excited to be able to create our mural,” Haddon said.
Project Safe aimed to demonstrate the harmful consequences of gun violence that domestic violence victims experience through their mural.
“We wanted the mural to depict the hope and strength survivors carry as they exit an abusive relationship,” Haddon said, “while also bringing attention to the statistics posed when an abusive partner possesses a firearm.”
Community members are encouraged to visit the murals, take pictures and share the event on social media to aid Wear Orange in their work to spread gun violence awareness.
As for the future of the gun violence awareness movement, political and gun sense activists are looking to enforce further progress in local and national laws while being a voice for the people that wish to see change in America.
“It is a very slow process, but everything counts,” Jones said. “There hasn’t been a loosening of gun regulations in the last five years which is a measure of success. We’re going to win. That’s the future.”