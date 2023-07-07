Ciné’s drive-in movie events have been put on pause for this year after severe weather damaged the drive-in property. The independent art house cinema is looking for a new place to host the drive-ins.
According to the Athens-Banner Herald article, Ciné Executive Director Pam Kohn said the severe weather on Sunday, June 25 left the building at 100 Newton Bridge Rd. in the General Times Athens parking lot damaged, where the drive-in has been hosted since it began in 2021. All tickets purchased in advance are being refunded.
Although the drive-in is not happening for the foreseeable future, Ciné is continuing its lineup of classic films for its regular theater on Friday and Saturday nights. Some films in the lineup include “Casablanca” on July 14 and 15 and “The Philadelphia Story” on July 22 and 23. The theater is also showing new movies “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” starting on June 20.
If you are looking for more movie theaters to watch your favorite films, here are some other theaters around Athens.
Beechwood Cinema
Beechwood Cinemas, located in the Beechwood Shopping Center, shows popular films on 11 screens with stadium seating. This Georgia Theater Company location also includes an Outtakes Kitchen + Bar and deals for matinee shows and college students.
Much like Ciné, this theater offers a chance to see classic movies on the big screen with its “Flashback Cinema”. On Sundays and Wednesdays the theater plays classic movies including “Grease,” “Shrek 2” and “Top Gun.”
B&B Theaters Athens 12
If you want to enjoy your movie with something other than popcorn and candy, B&B Theaters has you covered. One of Athens newest theaters, opened in 2022, has an extensive menu to choose from including burgers, flatbreads and hot dogs.
This theater offers a variety of theaters to enjoy your movie experience.
Catered to children ages two to eight, the ScreenPLAY! Theater includes a full-size climbing playground for children to play on 30 minutes before the movie begins. For those who want to watch movies in comfort, the Max Relax auditorium offers heated, electric leather chaise lounge seating. ScreenX is an auditorium with extended screens on either side of the theater and offers an immersive viewing experience.
During the summer, the theater hosts a “Summer Kids Series”, designed to give families a more affordable morning option from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The theater is also available to rent for birthday parties and private events.
Flicker Theatre & Bar
Flicker Theatre & Bar, most notable as a concert venue downtown, is a fitting place for people who want to indulge in popcorn, crafted beverages and watch underground films in a more casual setting. Complete with a couch and an arrangement of chairs and tables, this theater offers a unique setting to attend a film.
Flicker is also home to Athens Flicker Film Society, a collective of film-loving Athenians who host monthly film events.