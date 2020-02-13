From experimental folk from Brooklyn to "cosmic country," The Red & Black has compiled a guide of where to find music in Athens on Feb. 13-16. Scroll to the bottom to find a curated playlist of artists performing this weekend.
Thursday, February 13
Where: Georgia Theatre | Tickets: $22
Charleston-based folk duo Shovels & Rope will return to Athens to perform in support of their 2019 album "By Blood." Early James, a rootsy Americana duo from Birmingham, Alabama, will support.
Mordechai and Aisle Knot with Social Circle, Dagmar Vork
Where: The World Famous | Tickets: Free, with a $3 suggested donation
Experimental vocalist Social Circle and pop artist Dagmar Vork, both of Athens, will perform alongside Brooklyn-based folk acts Mordechai and Aisle Knot.
Convict Julie with Harry Wright
Where: The Caledonia Lounge | Tickets: $5
West Atlanta-based R&B artist Convict Julie will headline The Caledonia Lounge alongside hip-hop performer Harry Wright. Local instrumentalists Assata Bellegarde, Jas Anderson, Lena Allen and Tyler Wood will perform an instrumental set of R&B covers.
Friday, February 14
John Kiran Fernandes, Wet Garden
Where: North Chase Street | Tickets: Free, with suggested donations
Bombs Away Collective has put together a roster of local experimental and ambient artists for its Valentine's Day show, including Wet Garden, Thom Strickland Jr., New Pizazz, L'or and soloist John Kiran Fernandes (of The Olivia Tremor Control).
Daniel Donato with CannonandtheBoxes, Taylor McCall
Where: The Foundry | Tickets: $10
Newly-minted bluegrass (and “cosmic country”) soloist Daniel Donato, who previously played guitar for Nashville acts Paul Cauthen and The Don Kelley Band, is performing with support from CannonandtheBoxes and Greenville’s Taylor McCall.
Elf Power with Deep State, Scott Spillane
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar | Tickets: Free
Local alternative outfits Elf Power, Deep State and Scott Spillane will play sets in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Flicker Theatre & Bar. DJ Mahogany will spin records at an unspecified time-slot — into the late hours of the ether, presumably.
Colony House with Tyson Motsenbocker
Where: Georgia Theatre | Tickets: Sold out
Colony House is back in the city — the Tennessean alternative band, who performed at the Georgia Theatre twice in 2018, will perform in support of its newest studio release "Leave What's Lost Behind." San Diego, California-based ambient songwriter Tyson Motsenbocker will support.
Saturday, February 15
Where: That Bar | Tickets: $5
ATHfactor-Liberty Entertainment is hosting the second installment of its monthly "Hip-Hop Don't Stop" show series, which highlights hip-hop artists and performers from around the city. Blac Demarco, Chris THE Savage, L.G., Ziggy Basquiat and SOLO 10K will perform. LB and rap group Aldente will close out the night.
Haunted Shed with NSM, Sailors and Ships
Where: Caledonia Lounge | Tickets: $5
Local alternative act Haunted Shed will perform its first set since September 2018 alongside NSM (F.K.A. Normaltown Sound Machine) and Sailors and Ships, the solo project of longtime Athens drummer Jeremy Wheatley.
Celebrating the Music of Carlos Santana
Where: The Foundry | Tickets: $22
Widespread Panic percussionist Sunny Ortiz will lead a tribute night to the music of Carlos Santana. Dean Quinter of Strawberry Flats, Jason Fuller of Old Skool Trio and Stephen Spivey of The Funk Brotherhood will lend their hand to the performances, among others.
Drive-By Truckers with Jerry Joseph and the Stiff Boys
Where: The 40 Watt Club | Tickets: Sold out
Southern rock giant Drive-By-Truckers have sold out every day of its three-day stop in Athens. The band's final show, which features support by Jerry Joseph and the Stiff Boys, will occur on Saturday. The band released its twelfth studio album "The Unraveling" on Jan. 31.
Sunday, February 16
Where: The World Famous | Tickets: Free
Philadelphia-based garage trio LUNCH will perform alongside local experimental pop act Josey (FLED). LUNCH released its latest EP "Almost Myself" on Jan. 31.
