From West Virginia metalcore to 1970s-influenced punk, The Red & Black has compiled a guide of where to find music in Athens on Feb. 21-22. Scroll to the bottom to find a curated playlist of artists performing this weekend.
Friday, Feb. 21
Dead Vibes Ensemble with Horseburner, Torrents and Parathion
Where: Caledonia Lounge | Tickets: $7
Metal: Local metal duo Dead Vibes Ensemble will perform alongside new local metalcore band Parathion and the West Virginia-based Horseburner and Torrents.
Where: Little Kings Shuffle Club | Tickets: $5
Festival: Little Kings Shuffle Club will host the second night of a three-night festival to benefit Girls Rock Athens. Emileigh Ireland, The ReBreeders, Emily Backus of Atlanta's Mom Friend and others will perform covers from women or non-binary artists. District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson is also on the roster.
Moon Chief with ElectroChemical
Where: Nowhere Bar | Tickets: $5
Funk: Local six-piece fusion-rock (and long-haired) outfit Moon Chief will perform instrumentals alongside Asheville's psychedelic group ElectroChemical.
The Minks with Nordista Freeze, Slow Parade
Where: The Foundry | Tickets: $10
Blues: Nashville's psychedelic blues outfit The Minks will perform alongside their 1960s pop (and prolific) peers Nordista Freeze. Athens-based musical collective Slow Parade will also perform.
Shehehe with Five Eight, The Arcs
Where: 40 Watt | Tickets: $7
Punk: 1970s punk-influenced trio Shehehe will perform its first Athens-area show of the year with Athens' Five Eight and The Arcs.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Where: Nowhere Bar | Tickets: $7
Alternative: Local rock quintet Freehold are performing at an album release show for their newest studio album "Runaway Analysis." Alternative rock outfit Jet Phase will also perform.
"Classic City Wax: Vol. 1" Release Show
Where: Caledonia Lounge | Tickets: $12 (18-20); $10 (21+)
Hip-hop: Athens-area hip-hop artists featured on the “Classic City Wax: Vol. 1” compilation album will perform 15-minute sets to celebrate its release. Performers include Kxng Blanco, Linqua Franqa, Squalle and others. A cypher with all performers will conclude the night.
Tears for the Dying with Hummin’ Bird, Fiscal Spliff
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar | Tickets: Free
Punk: Longtime local post-punk group Tears for the Dying will perform with Oklahoma-based punk outfit Hummin' Bird and alternative quartet Fiscal Spliff.
