Friday, March 6
Lydia Brambila with Okapi, Michael Potter, Green Uvula
Where: 317 N. Chase St. | Tickets: Free
Athens-area pop artist Lydia Brambila will headline alongside Asheville, North Carolina's avant-garde cello and double bass duo Okapi and local experimental acts Michael Potter and Green Uvula.
Craig Waters & The Flood
Where: Nowhere Bar | Tickets: $5
Nashville, Tennessee’s blues group Craig Waters & The Flood will perform a solo set.
Larry Ochs and The Fictive Four
Where: Hendershot’s | Tickets: $12
Rova Sax Quartet founder Larry Ochs will perform with his newest brass and strings ensemble.
Saturday, March 7
Harvest Moon
Where: The Foundry | Tickets: $10
Comprised of Atlanta music veterans (and members of an Allman Brothers Band tribute group), the longtime Neil Young tribute band will perform a set of cover songs.
Daniel Lee with Other Side of Homer, Cole Meaders
Where: 40 Watt Club | Tickets: $12
Winder's southern rock musician Daniel Lee will headline with country duo Other Side of Homer (who are from, unsurprisingly, Homer, Georgia) and Cole Meaders.
