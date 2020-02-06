From new wave out of Richmond to video game soundtracks, The Red & Black has compiled a guide of where to find music in Athens on Feb. 6-8. Scroll to the bottom to find a curated playlist of artists performing this weekend.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Spin Cycle with KOBANOVA, Shameless James
A lineup of local jam bands — Spin Cycle, KOBANOVA and Shameless James — will perform as a part of the University of Georgia Relay For Life's second annual Rockin' For Relay show at The Foundry. All proceeds will go toward UGA Relay For Life. The Facebook listing teases that a special guest emcee "from the Georgia football" team will appear, so — there's that.
Where: The Foundry | Tickets: $10
College band extraordinaire Moon Taxi will play the first night of its two-show extravaganza at the Georgia Theatre. The second night is sold out. Future Thieves, an alternative rock outfit from Nashville, Tennessee will open.
Where: Georgia Theatre | Tickets: $30-35
Julianna Money with Wesdaruler, Outersea
Atlanta-based folk songwriter Julianna Money is visiting Flicker Theatre & Bar on her first-ever tour throughout the Southeast. Money will play alongside R&B beatmaker Wesdaruler and local surf-psych-rock quintet Outersea.
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar | Tickets: $7
Friday, Feb. 7
Bit Brigade with Thousandaire, WALTZ
Bit Brigade — a band that has made itself known for providing live musical accompaniment to Nintendo Entertainment System video game speed runs (with the help of Flying V guitars and a frenetic drummer) — will perform the soundtrack of Mega Man III at the Caledonia. Atlanta-based hardcore trio Thousandaire and local noise punk duo WALTZ will open.
Where: Caledonia | Tickets: $10
S. Grant Parker with Ethansroom, Elijah Johnston
Nashville’s singer/songwriter S. Grant Parker and folk guitarist Ethansroom will perform at Breaking the Shackles' Vine Street house show in support of its annual fundraising week. Local lo-fi instrumentalist Elijah Johnston, who celebrated the release of his latest full-length "Strangers" in January, will also perform. Attendees can find parking and address information here.
Where: Vine Street | Tickets: $5
No Moniker with The Blam Blams, Movers
The Richmond-based new-wave trio No Moniker will perform alongside Nashville’s The Blam Blams, a bright and belovedly garish glam rock quartet. Prog-rock band Movers — who hail from Grayson and previously performed at Flicker in early January — and The Kickbacks will also play sets.
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar | Tickets: $5
Saturday, Feb. 8
Space Jesus with Tsuruda, Tiedye Ky and Onhell
Wonky experimental electronic artist-producer Space Jesus will headline with support from Los Angeles native (and Alpha Pup Records signee) Tsuruda, Philadelphia’s Tiedye Ky and Onhell. All four artists have long hair. It should be a whimsical and MIDI keyboard-filled affair.
Where: Georgia Theatre | Tickets: $25-35
South Carolina-based country singer-songwriter Ashland Craft (of “The Voice” fame) will headline alongside Nashville transplant Jeb Gipson. Craft released her latest single "Good Ol' Girls" — which leads with “I like my beer from the bottom of a Walmart cooler / I’m Saturday cheap float above ground pooler” — in December 2019.
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar | Tickets: $11-13
