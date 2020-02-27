From modern-jazz to local psychedelic pop, The Red & Black has compiled a guide of where to find music in Athens on Feb. 28-March 1. Scroll to the bottom to find a curated playlist of artists performing this weekend.
Friday, Feb. 28
Ashley McBryde with Morgan Wade
Where: Georgia Theatre | Tickets: $20-25
Blues: Southern rock vocalist Ashley McBryde will headline alongside Virginia-based country singer-songwriter Morgan Wade. McBryde will support both George Strait and Miranda Lambert later this year.
The New Sound of Numbers with CELINES, Realistic Pillow, Robert Schneider
Where: Caledonia Lounge | Tickets: $5
Alternative: Local post-punk outfit (and Cloud Recordings signees) The New Sound of Numbers will perform with Atlanta's experimental pop duo CELINES, Athens’ Realistic Pillow and Robert Schneider.
Kobanova with Jameson Tank, and Claustrophilic
Where: 40 Watt Club | Tickets: $7
Alternative: Athens’ Southern rock six-piece Kobanova will perform alongside Gibson, Georgia-based guitarist (and University of Georgia student) Jameson Tank and newly-minted local alternative band Claustrophilic.
Calico Vision and Inner View with Arts+Crafts, Saint Syzygy
Where: 184 Vine St. | Tickets: Free
Experimental: Psychedelic pop quintet Calico Vision, who released their debut studio album late last year, will perform a set alongside touring alternative artist Inner View, visual performance artist Arts+Crafts and local punk musician Saint Syzygy.
Will Karmis and Paulastretch with Ariel Ackerly, Scott Stripling
Where: 317 N. Chase St. | Tickets: Free
Lo-fi: New York-based improvisational folk musician Will Karmis will perform with Asheville, North Carolina-based artist Paulastretch and local openers Ariel Ackerly and Scott Stripling.
Pylon Reenactment Society with Vision Video
Where: The Foundry | Tickets: $7
Alternative: Pylon Reenactment Society, fronted by former Pylon vocalist Vanessa Briscoe Hay, will headline alongside newly-minted Athens new wave band Vision Video. Pylon Reenactment Society most recently performed in Barcelona at Primavera Sound in 2019.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Kenosha Kid with Ghost Trees, Shane Parish and Sean Dail
Where: Hendershot’s | Tickets: Free
Jazz: Prolific local modern-jazz outfit Kenosha Kid will perform with the North Carolina-based jazz trio Ghost Trees and progressive rock duo Shane Parish and Sean Dail.
Where: Nowhere Bar | Tickets: $5 cover
Folk: Virginia's Americana-Celtic group Chamomile and Whiskey will perform a 21-and-over set at Nowhere Bar.
Sunday, March 1
Where: Buvez | Tickets: $5
Alternative: Athens' scuzzy alternative quintet Deep State, who released their latest album "The Path to Fast Oblivion" in February 2019, will perform alongside local peers Telemarket. The show is all ages.
Where: Hendershot’s | Tickets: $7
Soul: A multi-faceted affair: this year's Sweet Soul Movement will feature musical performances by Shebloom., Davis & The Love and Courtland Walters, poetry by Sierra Westbrook and comedy from Phillip Broughton and Tyrone Dixson.
