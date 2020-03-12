190123_ems_caledonia.jpg

Thursday, March 12

The Big Net with Annie Leeth, Book Club, Jr. Joy, Semicircle

Where: Rabbit Hole Studios | Tickets: $3-7 | When: 8 p.m.

New York City's The Big Net will perform in support of their new double-sided single "Big Moon/Rufus." Local pop violinist Annie Leeth will also perform alongside Atlanta's folk act Book Club, psychedelic folk collective Jr. Joy and ambient duo Semicircle.

LIVE and IN UR FACE

Where: Caledonia | Tickets: $5-7 | When: 8:30 p.m.

A slate of electronic-punk bands and instrumentalists will perform, including Ohmu, Midnight Boi, Chosen Evil and Atlanta's Deadtender. DJ Zelium will provide music between acts.

Lullwater with Seven Year Witch, Ashes to Omens

Where: 40 Watt Club | Tickets: $10 | When: 8 p.m.

Local alternative rock band Lullwater will perform with South Carolina's longhaired rock quintet Seven Year Witch and hard rock band Ashes to Omens.

Friday, March 13

Tired Frontier with Family Vision, Shelly's Gone

Where: Buvez | Tickets: $5 | When: 8 p.m.

Knoxville, Tennessee alternative act Tired Frontier will co-headline with Durham, North Carolina's Family Vision. Local band Shelly’s Gone — who only performs on Friday the 13th — will also join.

Tenci with Thick Paint, Camp Counselor

Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar | Tickets: $7 | When: 9 p.m.

Chicago-based vocalist Tenci, St. Louis twee trio Camp Counselor and Omaha's Thick Paint will perform sets. Half of all donations will go toward Nuçi's Space.

Saturday, March 14

The Hidden Hare House Show

Where: Rabbit Hole Studios | Tickets: $8 | When: 8 p.m.

Rabbit Hole Studios is hosting its inaugural Hidden Hare house show with performances by Monsoon, Twig Bluff and Atlanta's Lightning Orchestra. The show will be live-streamed.

Murder The Mood

Where: The Caledonia Lounge | Tickets: $5 (21+), $7 (18+) | When: 9 p.m.

Athens-based alternative rock Murder The Mood will perform with Kadillak, The Grawks and A Wild Frontier.

Nathan Evans Fox and Jackson Grimm

Where: Buvez | Tickets: $5 | When: 8 p.m.

Bluegrass instrumentalists Nathan Evans Fox (Nashville, Tennessee) and Jackson Grimm (Asheville, North Carolina) will perform. The show is all ages.

