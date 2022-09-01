Georgia_Theatre_Venue

Adrian Galvin, better known as Yoke Lore, plays on his spring tour. Yoke Lore performed at the Georgia Theatre on April 15, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Sidney Chansamone, @sid.chansa)

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the return of the Athens Fair, the grand opening of Rock Nobster Records, a music festival, a wrestling match, a drive-in movie and much more.

Thursday, September 1

ATHENS FAIR

WHAT: The fair is returning to Athens with carnival rides, games, food and the Outlaw Rodeo special show.

WHERE: Athens Fairgrounds

WHEN: 5-11 p.m.

PRICE: $5 for kids 12 and under, $10 for general admission

TRIVIA NIGHT

WHAT: Join Jon Head as he hosts his weekly trivia event to win pitchers and gift certificates.

WHERE: Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

WHEN: 7-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free

TAYLOR SWIFT DANCE PARTY

WHAT: A dance party with back-to-back songs from pop icon Taylor Swift.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

PRICE: $20

Friday, September 2

GRAND OPENING

WHAT: Join local music lovers in celebrating the opening of the Athens area’s newest shop for all things vinyl — Rock Nobster Records.

WHERE: 52 North Main St., Watkinsville

WHEN: 2 p.m.

PRICE: Free

LIVE MUSIC

WHAT: Listen to The Lucky Jones strum some “old school rockin’ rhythm and blues.”

WHERE: Authentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

COMEDY NIGHT

WHAT: Laugh along with comedians from across the state at this relaxed event.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

WHEN: 8-11 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Saturday, September 3

MUSIC FESTIVAL

WHAT: Enjoy live music and sip on a cold brew at the third-annual 59 X FEST.

WHERE: Akademia Brewing Company

WHEN: Doors at 3:30 p.m., music at 4 p.m.

PRICE: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

WRESTLING MATCH

WHAT: Watch Classic City wrestlers throw down at this weekend’s event — Sabotage.

WHERE: The Southern Brewing Co.

WHEN: 7-10 p.m.

PRICE: $10-$20

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

WHAT: Follow Frodo to Middle Earth in “The Fellowship of the Ring” from the comfort of your car at this Ciné event.

WHERE: 100 Newton Bridge Road

WHEN: 9 p.m.

PRICE: $30 for vehicles with 1-3 passengers, $50 for vehicles with more than 4 passengers, $12 for drive-in bicycles

Sunday, September 4

LIVE JAZZ

WHAT: Listen to some live jazz music every Sunday afternoon.

WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewing Company

WHEN: 3-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

WATCH PARTY

WHAT: Cheer on Atlanta United FC as they take on the Portland Timbers in a game of soccer.

WHERE: Authentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 5-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

TRIVIA NIGHT

WHAT: Compete in trivia with your friends. The top three teams win prizes.

WHERE: The Office Sports Bar and Grill

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Tags

Recommended for you