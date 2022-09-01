Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the return of the Athens Fair, the grand opening of Rock Nobster Records, a music festival, a wrestling match, a drive-in movie and much more.
Thursday, September 1
ATHENS FAIR
WHAT: The fair is returning to Athens with carnival rides, games, food and the Outlaw Rodeo special show.
WHERE: Athens Fairgrounds
WHEN: 5-11 p.m.
PRICE: $5 for kids 12 and under, $10 for general admission
TRIVIA NIGHT
WHAT: Join Jon Head as he hosts his weekly trivia event to win pitchers and gift certificates.
WHERE: Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
WHEN: 7-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free
TAYLOR SWIFT DANCE PARTY
WHAT: A dance party with back-to-back songs from pop icon Taylor Swift.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
PRICE: $20
Friday, September 2
GRAND OPENING
WHAT: Join local music lovers in celebrating the opening of the Athens area’s newest shop for all things vinyl — Rock Nobster Records.
WHERE: 52 North Main St., Watkinsville
WHEN: 2 p.m.
PRICE: Free
LIVE MUSIC
WHAT: Listen to The Lucky Jones strum some “old school rockin’ rhythm and blues.”
WHERE: Authentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
COMEDY NIGHT
WHAT: Laugh along with comedians from across the state at this relaxed event.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: 8-11 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Saturday, September 3
MUSIC FESTIVAL
WHAT: Enjoy live music and sip on a cold brew at the third-annual 59 X FEST.
WHERE: Akademia Brewing Company
WHEN: Doors at 3:30 p.m., music at 4 p.m.
PRICE: $15 in advance, $20 at the door
WRESTLING MATCH
WHAT: Watch Classic City wrestlers throw down at this weekend’s event — Sabotage.
WHERE: The Southern Brewing Co.
WHEN: 7-10 p.m.
PRICE: $10-$20
DRIVE-IN MOVIE
WHAT: Follow Frodo to Middle Earth in “The Fellowship of the Ring” from the comfort of your car at this Ciné event.
WHERE: 100 Newton Bridge Road
WHEN: 9 p.m.
PRICE: $30 for vehicles with 1-3 passengers, $50 for vehicles with more than 4 passengers, $12 for drive-in bicycles
Sunday, September 4
LIVE JAZZ
WHAT: Listen to some live jazz music every Sunday afternoon.
WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewing Company
WHEN: 3-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
WATCH PARTY
WHAT: Cheer on Atlanta United FC as they take on the Portland Timbers in a game of soccer.
WHERE: Authentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 5-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
TRIVIA NIGHT
WHAT: Compete in trivia with your friends. The top three teams win prizes.
WHERE: The Office Sports Bar and Grill
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free