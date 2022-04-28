210820_JAG_Day2Twilight_002.jpg

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features the annual Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year award show, the return of Athens Twilight and Indie South’s Springtacular artist market.

Thursday, April 28

STORYTELLING NIGHT

What: Listen to stories related to artist Emily Cameron’s “Local Athenian” exhibit.

Where: Lyndon House Arts Center

When: 6-7 p.m.

Price: Free

AWARD SHOW

What: Attend the sixth annual Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year awards.

Where: 40 Watt Club

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Price: $20

CAFE APOLLINAIRE

What: See Georgia Fine Arts Academy students pay homage to Surrealists.

Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar

When: 7-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Friday, April 29

ATHENS TWILIGHT

What: Enjoy the two-day festival that includes a 5K run, cycling events, live music and more.

Where: Downtown Athens

When: Noon

Price: Free

BACYARD BASH

What: Party like it’s 1999 at this ‘90s house party-themed event thrown by the University of Georgia’s Black Affairs Council.

Where: Park and Ride Lot

When: 7-10 p.m.

Price: Free

LIVE MUSIC

What: Hear the Athens Symphony and its chorus play a variety of Brodway classics.

Where: The Classic Center

When: 8 p.m.

Price: Free

Saturday, April 30

SPEEDWAY REUNION

What: Look at race cars at the annual Athens Speedway reunion and car show.

Where: South Jackson Elementary School

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Price: $20

ARTIST MARKET

What: Browse through goods from over 100 local and regional artisans.

Where: Bishop Park

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Price: Free

FLY-IN

What: Have fun at this annual fly-in hosted by UGA’s Aviation Club.

Where: The Flight School of Athens

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: Free

