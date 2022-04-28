Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features the annual Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year award show, the return of Athens Twilight and Indie South’s Springtacular artist market.
Thursday, April 28
STORYTELLING NIGHT
What: Listen to stories related to artist Emily Cameron’s “Local Athenian” exhibit.
Where: Lyndon House Arts Center
When: 6-7 p.m.
Price: Free
AWARD SHOW
What: Attend the sixth annual Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year awards.
Where: 40 Watt Club
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Price: $20
CAFE APOLLINAIRE
What: See Georgia Fine Arts Academy students pay homage to Surrealists.
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar
When: 7-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Friday, April 29
ATHENS TWILIGHT
What: Enjoy the two-day festival that includes a 5K run, cycling events, live music and more.
Where: Downtown Athens
When: Noon
Price: Free
BACYARD BASH
What: Party like it’s 1999 at this ‘90s house party-themed event thrown by the University of Georgia’s Black Affairs Council.
Where: Park and Ride Lot
When: 7-10 p.m.
Price: Free
LIVE MUSIC
What: Hear the Athens Symphony and its chorus play a variety of Brodway classics.
Where: The Classic Center
When: 8 p.m.
Price: Free
Saturday, April 30
SPEEDWAY REUNION
What: Look at race cars at the annual Athens Speedway reunion and car show.
Where: South Jackson Elementary School
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price: $20
ARTIST MARKET
What: Browse through goods from over 100 local and regional artisans.
Where: Bishop Park
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price: Free
FLY-IN
What: Have fun at this annual fly-in hosted by UGA’s Aviation Club.
Where: The Flight School of Athens
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price: Free