This weekend in Athens features a wide range of events, including pilates, stand-up and interpretive comedy shows, beer releases and a Wrestlefest. If you're still making plans for the next few days, check out this list of upcoming events compiled by The Red & Black.
Thursday, July 18
Brown Bag: East Athens History Day
The Athens-Clarke Heritage Foundation and Avid Bookshop will host the book release of “Across the River: The People, Places, and Culture of East Athens” in the evening. A bring-your-own lunch panel will host authors and local community figures earlier in the day.
Red Oak String Band
The bluegrass group, known for performing around Athens at well-known events and popular locations, will perform its trademark Americana music.
Flower Arranging Workshop
Learn how to cut fresh flowers at this do-it-yourself workshop, with a new arrangement taught each week.
Summer Mat Classes
Start off your morning with a bending and flexing pilates class led by instructor Maryn Whitmore. Drop-ins are welcome.
Friday, July 19
Motown Downtown
The eighth annual Motown Downtown series will host the jazz-funk group, Sensational Sounds of Motown, to celebrate and say “thank-you” to patrons of The Foundry.
Athens Showgirl Cabaret
The drag troupe will celebrate queen Jennifer Smilez’s birthday with a Disney-themed show, including special guests from Macon.
Black Light Party
That Bar is hosting a glow-in-the-dark black light party and rave this Friday night. DJQ is hosting the event and will be playing music and spinning discs for all attendees.
Gilbert Lawand
Atlanta Magazine’s award winner for the best comedy show, Gilbert Lawand, will make his way to the Athens comedy club Friday night. He has performed in multiple festivals and opened for both Dave Chappelle and Aziz Ansari.
Saturday, July 20
Wrestlefest 2019
This comedy show at the Moonlight Theatre Company is inspired by the original WrestleMania in 1985. The show is described as “brutal, nasty, and wild,” with characters from all across the world.
Condor Factory Tour
Condor Chocolates will give a tour of its production factory at the Chase Street Warehouses where attendees can view the creation process of the sweet treats and taste some, too.
Strawberry Flats
1980s musician group Strawberry Flats will make its return to The Foundry with a setlist of psychedelic-rock covers from legends such as The Doors and Santana.
Concurrence 1 & 2 Release
Creature Comforts will be celebrating the release of two new stouts. The first blend produces hints of vanilla and the second blend boasts a mix of coffee and cinnamon.
Sunday, July 21
Summer Quarterly Sampling
Volunteers can sign up online to go from site to site obtaining water samples and checking the health and balance of local Oconee watersheds.
Modern Dip Pen Calligraphy
Learn the art of calligraphy for any letters or artwork that your heart desires. The class welcomes beginners as well as those looking for a refresher.
Slop Fest
Sunday is the fourth and final day of the tenth annual hardcore rock series. The event will feature CWHOL, Collision Drive, Small BeigeGirl, Deep State and DJ Yung Smokey.
Interpretive Comedy
Join comedians Kelly Petronis, Jake Ward, Evan Allen and Lanny Farmer for a live comedy podcast taping. The event will include special guest Nick Murphy.
